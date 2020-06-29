Log in
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial : announces decisions taken by AGM and the Board of Directors

06/29/2020 | 02:49am EDT
29 June 2020
Sistema announces decisions taken by AGM and the Board of Directors

Moscow, Russia - 29 June 2020 - Sistema PJSFC (hereinafter, 'Sistema' or the 'Corporation') (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian public diversified holding company, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM), which took place on 27 June 2020.

The meeting was held as an online conference arranged for the presentation of the company's annual performance results and for answering the shareholders' questions. The vote was held remotely.

The AGM passed a resolution to distribute RUB 1,254.5m in dividends for FY 2019 (RUB 0.13 per ordinary share or RUB 2.6 per GDR), which is 18% above the dividends distributed for 2018. The list of persons entitled to dividends will be made on 16 July 2020.

The AGM elected the following members of the Board of Directors of Sistema PJSFC:

1. Vladimir Evtushenkov;

2. Anna Belova (as an independent director);

3. Andrey Dubovskov;

4. Felix Evtushenkov;

5. Ron Sommer;

6. Robert Kocharyan (as an independent director);

7. Roger Munnings (as an independent director);

8. Vladimir Chirakhov;

9. Anatoly Chubais (as an independent director);

10. Mikhail Shamolin;

11. Etienne Schneider (as an independent director);

12. David Iakobachvili (as an independent director).

The AGM approved JSC Deloitte and Touche CIS as auditor of Sistema's RAS and IFRS financial statements for 2020.

At the Board of Directors' meeting, which took place after the AGM, the Board members elected Vladimir Evtushenkov as Chair, and Anna Belova and Andrey Dubovskov as Deputy Chairs of the Board.

In line with the Corporation's commitment to the global sustainability agenda, the Board of Directors approved the new Sustainability Policy of Sistema PJSFC, which codifies the Corporation's approach to sustainability and responsible investment management.

***

Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly-traded diversified holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the 'SSA' ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the 'AFKS' ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

IR Service

Nikolay Minashin

Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00

n.minashin@sistema.ru

Press Service

Sergey Kopytov

Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32

kopytov@sistema.ru

Disclaimer

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:48:01 UTC
