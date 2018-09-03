Log in
SIT SPA (SIT)
SIT : Esercizio dei Warrant SIT

09/03/2018 | 07:22pm CEST

COMUNICATO STAMPA ESERCIZIO DEI WARRANT SIT

Padova, 3 settembre 2018 - SIT S.p.A. ("SIT" o la "Società ") rende noto che, ai sensi e per gli effetti di cui all'articolo 3.1 del regolamento dei warrant di SIT (il "Regolamento Warrant"), il Prezzo Medio Mensile (come definito nel Regolamento Warrant) per il mese di agosto 2018 è pari ad Euro 9,9339 (fonte: Bloomberg).

Pertanto, il Rapporto di Esercizio (come definito nel Regolamento Warrant) per il mese di settembre 2018 è pari a 0,0645.

Ai sensi dell'articolo 3.4 del Regolamento Warrant, le richieste di sottoscrizione dovranno essere presentate all'intermediario aderente a Monte Titoli presso cui i warrant di SIT sono depositati entro l'ultimo giorno del

mese di settembre 2018.

Le azioni derivanti dall'esercizio dei warrant di SIT saranno rese disponibili per la negoziazione, per il tramite di Monte Titoli, il giorno di liquidazione successivo al termine del mese di settembre 2018.

Per ogni altra informazione, si rimanda al Regolamento Warrant, disponibile sul sito internet della Società (www.sitgroup.it).

SIT informa inoltre che durante il mese di agosto 2018 non sono pervenute richieste di esercizio relativamente ai warrant di SIT e, di conseguenza, il capitale sociale della Società resta pari a Euro 96.151.920,60.

SIT S.p.A. Paul Fogolin Investor RelatorUBI Banca S.p.A. (Nomad) Marco GermanoLifonti&Company

E.paul.fogolin@sitgroup.itT. +39 049 829 3111

E.marco.germano@ubibanca.itT. +39 02 7781 4651

Media relations SIT Group T. 02 7788871 Alessandro Pavesi M. 335 6256204

E.alessandro.pavesi@lifonti.itLuca Ricci Maccarini

M. 349 7668028

E.luca.maccarini@lifonti.it

PRESS RELEASE

EXERCISE OF THE SIT WARRANTS

Padua, September 3rd, 2018 - SIT S.p.A. ("SIT", or the "Company") informs that, pursuant to and for the purposes of article 3.1 of the SIT Warrant Regulation (the "Warrant Regulation"), the Monthly Average Price (as defined in the Warrant Regulation) for the month of August 2018 is equal to EUR 9,9339 (source: Bloomberg).

Therefore, the Exercise Ratio (as defined in the Warrant Regulation) for the month of September 2018 is equal to 0,0645.

Pursuant to article 3.4 of the Warrant Regulation, subscription requests shall be submitted by the last day of the month of September 2018 to the intermediary participant to Italian CSD Monte Titoli where SIT Warrants are managed.

The shares resulting from the SIT warrant exercise will be made available for trading, via Monte Titoli, on the settlement day following the end of the month of September 2018.

For any further information, reference is made to the Warrant Regulation, available on Company website(www.sitgroup.it).

SIT also reports that during the month of August 2018 no requests for exercise have been received relating to the SIT Warrants and, consequently, the Company's share capital remains equal to EUR 96.151.920,60.

SIT S.p.A. Paul Fogolin Investor RelatorUBI Banca S.p.A. (Nomad) Marco GermanoLifonti&Company

E.paul.fogolin@sitgroup.itT. +39 049 829 3111

E.marco.germano@ubibanca.itT. +39 02 7781 4651

Media relations SIT Group T. 02 7788871 Alessandro Pavesi M. 335 6256204

E.alessandro.pavesi@lifonti.itLuca Ricci Maccarini

M. 349 7668028

E.luca.maccarini@lifonti.it

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 17:21:12 UTC
