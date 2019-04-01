SIT : Esercizio dei Warrant SIT

COMUNICATO STAMPA
ESERCIZIO DEI WARRANT SIT
Padova, 1 aprile 2019 - SIT S.p.A. ("SIT" o la "Società ") rende noto che, ai sensi e per gli effetti di cui all'articolo
3.1del regolamento dei warrant di SIT (il "Regolamento Warrant"), il Prezzo Medio Mensile (come definito nel Regolamento Warrant) per il mese di marzo 2019 è pari ad Euro 8,6199 (fonte Bloomberg).
Pertanto, essendo il Prezzo Medio Mensile di marzo 2019 inferiore al Prezzo Strike pari ad Euro 9,30, ai sensi del Regolamento Warrant non si è verificata la condizione di esercizio e pertanto i warrant non saranno esercitabili durante il corrente mese di aprile 2019.
Inoltre, come già reso noto al mercato con il Comunicato Stampa del 22 marzo 2019, nel rispetto di quanto disposto dall'articolo 3.6 del Regolamento Warrant, l'esercizio dei Warrant SIT è sospeso sino al giorno (incluso) di svolgimento dell'assemblea convocata per l'approvazione del bilancio al 31 dicembre 2018, e comunque sino al giorno (escluso) dello stacco dei dividendi eventualmente deliberati dall'Assemblea medesima.
Per ogni altra informazione, si rimanda al Regolamento Warrant, disponibile sul sito internet della Società (www.sitgroup.it).
SIT sviluppa, produce e commercializza componenti e sistemi per il controllo, la regolazione e la sicurezza degli apparecchi per il riscaldamento domestico a gas e degli impianti di ristorazione collettiva. SIT opera inoltre nel settore dello Smart Gas Metering, producendo contatori di nuova generazione gestibili da remoto con lettura dei consumi e comunicazione in tempo reale.
SIT è un Gruppo composto da società produttive localizzate in Italia, Messico, Olanda, Romania e Cina e da una struttura commerciale e distributiva che copre tutti i mercati mondiali di riferimento.
PRESS RELEASE
EXERCISE OF THE SIT WARRANTS
Padua, April 1st, 2019 - SIT S.p.A. ("SIT", or the "Company") informs that, pursuant to and for the purposes of article 3.1 of the SIT Warrant Regulation (the "Warrant Regulation"), the Monthly Average Price (as defined in the Warrant Regulation) for the month of March 2019 is equal to EUR 8,6199 (source Bloomberg).
Therefore, being the Average Monthly Price for March 2019 below the Strike Price of EUR 9,30, pursuant to the Warrant Regulation, the Warrant's exercise condition has not occurred and consequently the SIT Warrants shall not be exercisable during the current month of April 2019.
Furthermore, as already announced to the market with a Press Release on March 22nd, 2019, in compliance with the provisions of article 3.6 of the Warrant Regulations, the exercise of SIT Warrants is suspended until the day (included) of the Shareholders' Meeting for approval of the financial statements at December 31st, 2018, and in any case up to the day (excluded) of the Ex-dividend date resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting.
For any further information, reference is made to the Warrant Regulation, available on Company website (www.sitgroup.it).
SIT develops, produces and distributes components and systems for controls and safety of gas-based domestic heating and catering equipment. The Group operates in the Smart Gas Metering sector, producing new generation remote meters with real-time consumption readings and communication.
It includes production companies located in Italy, Mexico, The Netherlands, Romania and China, in addition to a commercial and distribution network covering all global markets.
