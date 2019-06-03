Log in
SIT SPA

(SIT)
End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 06/03
8.45 EUR   +3.05%
SIT : Esercizio dei Warrant SIT

06/03/2019

COMUNICATO STAMPA

ESERCIZIO DEI WARRANT SIT

Padova, 3 giugno 2019 - SIT S.p.A. ("SIT" o la "Società ") rende noto che, ai sensi e per gli effetti di cui all'articolo

3.1 del regolamento dei warrant di SIT (il "Regolamento Warrant"), il Prezzo Medio Mensile (come definito nel Regolamento Warrant) per il mese di maggio 2019 è pari ad Euro 8,3123 (fonte Bloomberg).

Pertanto, essendo il Prezzo Medio Mensile di maggio 2019 inferiore al Prezzo Strike pari ad Euro 9,30, ai sensi del Regolamento Warrant non si è verificata la condizione di esercizio e pertanto i warrant non saranno esercitabili durante il corrente mese di giugno 2019.

Per ogni altra informazione, si rimanda al Regolamento Warrant, disponibile sul sito internet della Società (www.sitgroup.it).

***

SIT sviluppa, produce e commercializza componenti e sistemi per il controllo, la regolazione e la sicurezza degli apparecchi per il riscaldamento domestico a gas e degli impianti di ristorazione collettiva. SIT opera inoltre nel settore dello Smart Gas Metering, producendo contatori di nuova generazione gestibili da remoto con lettura dei consumi e comunicazione in tempo reale.

SIT è un Gruppo composto da società produttive localizzate in Italia, Messico, Olanda, Romania e Cina e da una struttura commerciale e distributiva che copre tutti i mercati mondiali di riferimento.

SIT S.p.A.

Lifonti&Company

Investor Relations

Media relations SIT Spa

T. +39 049 829 3111

T. 02 7788871

Paul Fogolin

Luca Ricci Maccarini

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

M. +39 349 766 8028 M.

E. luca.maccarini@lifonti.it

Alessandro Pavesi

+39 342 533 8329

E. alessandro.pavesi@lifonti.it

PRESS RELEASE

EXERCISE OF THE SIT WARRANTS

Padua, June 3rd, 2019 - SIT S.p.A. ("SIT", or the "Company") informs that, pursuant to and for the purposes of article 3.1 of the SIT Warrant Regulation (the "Warrant Regulation"), the Monthly Average Price (as defined in the Warrant Regulation) for the month of May 2019 is equal to EUR 8,3123 (source Bloomberg).

Therefore, being the Average Monthly Price for May 2019 below the Strike Price of EUR 9,30, pursuant to the Warrant Regulation, the Warrant's exercise condition has not occurred and consequently the SIT Warrants shall not be exercisable during the current month of June 2019.

For any further information, reference is made to the Warrant Regulation, available on Company website (www.sitgroup.it).

***

SIT develops, produces and distributes components and systems for controls and safety of gas-based domestic heating and catering equipment. The Group operates in the Smart Gas Metering sector, producing new generation remote meters with real-time consumption readings and communication.

It includes production companies located in Italy, Mexico, The Netherlands, Romania and China, in addition to a commercial and distribution network covering all global markets.

SIT S.p.A.

Lifonti&Company

Investor Relations

Media relations SIT Spa

T. +39 049 829 3111

T. 02 7788871

Paul Fogolin

Luca Ricci Maccarini

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

M. +39 349 766 8028 M.

E. luca.maccarini@lifonti.it

Alessandro Pavesi

+39 342 533 8329

E. alessandro.pavesi@lifonti.it

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 17:28:04 UTC
EPS Revisions
