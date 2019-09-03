SIT : Esercizio dei Warrant SIT

PRESS RELEASE

EXERCISE OF THE SIT WARRANTS

Padua, September 3rd, 2019 - SIT S.p.A. ("SIT", or the "Company") informs that, pursuant to and for the purposes of article 3.1 of the SIT Warrant Regulation (the "Warrant Regulation"), the Monthly Average Price (as defined in the Warrant Regulation) for the month of August 2019 is equal to EUR 7,4879 (source Bloomberg).

Therefore, being the Average Monthly Price for August 2019 below the Strike Price of EUR 9,30, pursuant to the Warrant Regulation, the Warrant's exercise condition has not occurred and consequently the SIT Warrants shall not be exercisable during the current month of September 2019.

For any further information, reference is made to the Warrant Regulation, available on Company website (www.sitgroup.it).

SIT develops, produces and distributes components and systems for controls and safety of gas-based domestic heating and catering equipment. The Group operates in the Smart Gas Metering sector, producing new generation remote meters with real-time consumption readings and communication.

It includes production companies located in Italy, Mexico, The Netherlands, Romania and China, in addition to a commercial and distribution network covering all global markets.