SITC International : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

SITC International Holdings Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1308)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Reference is made to the announcement of SITC International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 3 May 2013 in relation to, among others, the appointment of Mr. Xue Peng ("Mr. Xue") as one of the joint company secretaries of the Company (the "Joint Company Secretary(ies)") with effect from 3 May 2013, and the waiver granted to the Company by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 30 April 2013 from strict compliance with Rule 8.17 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") for a period from 3 May 2013 to 2 May 2016 (the "Waiver Period") on the condition that Mr. Xue, who did not possess the qualifications under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules, would be assisted by Ms. Ho Siu Pik ("Ms. Ho") (who subsequently resigned and replaced by Ms. Chan Wai Ling ("Ms. Chan") with effect from 9 March 2015), who possesses the requisite qualifications under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules, during the Waiver Period, so as to enable Mr. Xue to acquire the "relevant experience" within the meaning of Rule 3.28(2) of the Listing Rules and to discharge the functions as the Joint Company Secretary.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Xue officially serves as the sole company secretary of the Company with effect from 18 October 2019.

Mr. Xue was appointed as one of the Joint Company Secretaries on 3 May 2013, and has performed his duty as the Joint Company Secretary since then, with the assistance of Ms. Ho and Ms. Chan, the other Joint Company Secretaries who satisfies the requirements of Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules during the Waiver Period. During the Waiver Period, Mr. Xue has acquired the relevant