SITC International : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SITC International Holdings Company Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1308)
CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY
Reference is made to the announcement of SITC International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 3 May 2013 in relation to, among others, the appointment of Mr. Xue Peng ("Mr. Xue") as one of the joint company secretaries of the Company (the "Joint Company Secretary(ies)") with effect from 3 May 2013, and the waiver granted to the Company by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 30 April 2013 from strict compliance with Rule 8.17 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") for a period from 3 May 2013 to 2 May 2016 (the "Waiver Period") on the condition that Mr. Xue, who did not possess the qualifications under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules, would be assisted by Ms. Ho Siu Pik ("Ms. Ho") (who subsequently resigned and replaced by Ms. Chan Wai Ling ("Ms. Chan") with effect from 9 March 2015), who possesses the requisite qualifications under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules, during the Waiver Period, so as to enable Mr. Xue to acquire the "relevant experience" within the meaning of Rule 3.28(2) of the Listing Rules and to discharge the functions as the Joint Company Secretary.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Xue officially serves as the sole company secretary of the Company with effect from 18 October 2019.
Mr. Xue was appointed as one of the Joint Company Secretaries on 3 May 2013, and has performed his duty as the Joint Company Secretary since then, with the assistance of Ms. Ho and Ms. Chan, the other Joint Company Secretaries who satisfies the requirements of Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules during the Waiver Period. During the Waiver Period, Mr. Xue has acquired the relevant
- 1 -
experiences to act as the company secretary of the Company as required under Rule
3.28 of the Listing Rules. The Stock Exchange has also confirmed that Mr. Xue is qualified to act as the sole company secretary of the Company under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules.
Based on the above reasons, Mr. Xue officially serves as the sole company secretary of the Company from 18 October 2019.
Set forth below the biographical details of Mr. Xue:
Mr. Xue Peng (薛鵬), aged 48, is an executive Director, authorized representative, a member of the Disclosure Committee and Sustainable Development Committee of the Company and the general manager of the operations management center of the Group. Mr. Xue has been a Director of the Company since January 2008. From January 2008 to May 2013, he served as a chief financial officer of the Company. Mr. Xue has been appointed as the general manager of the operations management center of the Group since July 2017. Mr. Xue graduated from Shandong Province Foreign Trade and Economic University in 1991 majoring in financial accounting, and graduated from Shandong University of Economics in 1997 majoring in accounting. He was qualified as an intermediate accountant in 2004 and also obtained an undergraduate degree in accounting from Renmin University of China in 2006. He received a master's degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School in 2011 and a master's degree of corporate governance from the Open University of Hong Kong in 2019. Mr. Xue has over 26 years of experience in the shipping industry through his employment in the shipping companies. From March 1993 to March 1996, Mr. Xue worked in Lufeng Shipping, a container shipping company. From March 1996 to January 1998, he served as a financial manager in Guang Lian Shipping Agency (Shandong) Company Limited (山東廣聯船務有限公司), a company that is principally engaged in the shipping agency business. Between January 1998 and March 1999, he served as a financial manager in SITC Container Lines (Shandong) Co., Ltd. and Shandong SITC respectively. From March 1999 to February 2002, he served as the finance manager of SITC Japan Co., Ltd. Between February 2002 and January 2003, he served as the general manager of the supervision department in Shandong SITC. He served as a deputy general manager of the finance center of Shandong SITC from January 2003 to April 2006, and as the general manager of the finance department of SITC Holding between April 2006 and January 2008. Between April 2006 and January 2008, he also served as the financial manager of SITC Holding and SITC Shipping Agency (HK) Company Limited (新海豐船務代理（香港）有限公司), respectively. Mr. Xue
- 2 -
was appointed as an executive Director and joint company secretary on 9 April 2010 and 3 May 2013, respectively. Mr. Xue was appointed as a non-executive Director of China Beststudy Education Group (HKSE Stock code: 3978) on 3 December 2018.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Xue is not related to any other Directors or senior management or substantial shareholder of the Company.
Upon the appointment of Mr. Xue above, Ms. Chan has resigned and ceased to be the Joint Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 18 October 2019. Ms. Chan has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no other matter relating to her resignations that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation for the valuable contribution of Ms. Chan towards the Company during her tenure of service.
By Order of the Board
SITC International Holdings Company Limited
Yang Shaopeng
Chairman
Hong Kong, 18 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yang Shaopeng, Mr. Yang Xianxiang, Mr. Liu Kecheng, Mr. Xue Peng, Mr. Xue Mingyuan and Mr. Lai Zhiyong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tsui Yung Kwok, Mr. Yeung Kwok On, Dr. Lo Wing Yan, William, JP and Dr. Ngai Wai Fung.
SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 11:19:10 UTC