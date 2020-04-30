SITE Centers : 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
04/30/2020
1Q20 Earnings
S I T E C E N T E R S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L
3 0 A P R I L , 2 0 2 0
S A F E H A R B O R S TAT E M E N T
SITE Centers considers portions of the information in this presentation to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward- looking statements, including, among other factors, the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 on the Company's ability to manage its properties, finance its operations and perform necessary administrative and reporting functions and on tenants' ability to operate their businesses, generate sales and meet their financial obligations, including the obligation to pay rent; local conditions such as increased supply of, or a reduction in demand for, real estate in the area; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss, significant downsizing or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants and our properties; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve a desired return on investment; our ability to buy or sell assets on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions of assets under contract; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; impairment charges; our ability to enter into definitive agreements with regard to our financing and joint venture arrangements and our ability to satisfy conditions to the completion of these arrangements; valuation risks relating to our joint ventures and preferred equity investments; the termination of any joint venture arrangements or arrangements to manage real property; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters; any change in strategy; and our ability to maintain REIT status. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward- looking statements, please refer to the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. The impacts of COVID-19 may also exacerbate the risks described therein, any of which could have a material effect on us. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.
In addition, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the appendix and in the Company's quarterly financial supplement located at www.sitecenters.com/investors.
Table of Contents
1 Q 2 0
R E S U L T S S U M M A R Y
4
1 Q 2 0
K E Y T A K E A W A Y S
5
S T E P S T A K E N T O D A T E
6
O P E R A T I N G S T A T U S
7
A P R I L R E N T P A I D &
9
D E F E R R A L R E Q U E S T S
1 Q 2 0
O P E R A T I O N S O V E R V I E W
1 0
P O R T F O L I O C O M P O S I T I O N
1 1
A C C E S S T O C A P I T A L
1 2
E A R N I N G S C O N S I D E R A T I O N S
1 5
& C O V I D - 1 9 F I N A N C I A L I M P A C T
A P P E N D I X
1 6
1 Q 2 0 R E S U LT S S U M M A R Y
$
$
0.15
0.32
1 Q 2 0 E A R N I N G S
1 Q 2 0 O P E R A T I N G
P E R S H A R E
F F O / S H
92.9%
3.7%
5.0%
L E A S E D
S S N O I ( P R O - R ATA )
TTM BLENDED
90.3% COMMENCED
EXCLUDING
LEASING SPREAD
REDEVELOPMENT
12.2% TTM NEW
LEASE SPREAD
1 Q 2 0 K E Y TA K E AWAY S
Focused portfolio located in the top sub-markets of the U.S.
69 WHOLLY-OWNED PROPERTIES WITH AVERAGE HOUSEHOLD INCOME OF $108K (87TH PERCENTILE)
TRACK RECORD OF DECISIVE ACTIONS
$3.1B RVI spin-off
$607M DTP joint venture
$195M 4Q19 equity offering
SUBSTANTIAL LIQUIDITY
$514M of cash
$325M available on the Company's lines of credit
NO MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT
MINIMAL NEAR-TERMDEBT
COMMITMENTS
MATURITIES
• $30M of remaining to fund
• $4M of mortgage debt (at share)
pipeline through 2021
maturing in 2020 and $48M
of mortgage debt (at share)
maturing in 2021
• No unsecured maturities until
2023
S T E P S TA K E N T O D AT E
IMPLEMENTED LEASING RESPONSE PLAN
BORROWED $500M ON LINE
TO ADDRESS UNPAID RENT AND TENANT
OF CREDIT TO BUILD LIQUIDITY
REQUESTS FOR RENT DEFERMENT
MAR
APR
TRANSITIONED EMPLOYEE BASE
RE-EVALUATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
TO WORKING REMOTELY
AND CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT TO
IMPROVE FREE CASH FLOW
S I T E C E N T E R S P O R T F O L I O
O P E R AT I N G
S TAT U S
W H I L E T H E I N D IV I D UA L T E N A N TS O P E N FO R B USI N E SS VA RI E S ACR OSS T H E P O R T FO LI O,
10 0 % O F P R O P E R TI E S A R E O P E N A N D O P E R ATI N G
100%
49% OF TENANTS OPEN FOR
90%
BUSINESS, UP 4% FROM
APRIL 5 TROUGH
80%
• 49% of anchors open
• 48% of shop tenants open
70%
SELECT STATES HAVE LAID OUT
60%
OPENING TIMELINES FOR APRIL
AND MAY
49%
50%
56% OF TENANTS DEEMED
ESSENTIAL1
40%
45%
30%
4/27
3/12
3/14
3/16
3/18
3/20
3/22
3/24
3/26
3/28
3/30
4/1
4/3
4/5
4/7
4/9
4/11
4/13
4/15
4/17
4/19
4/21
4/23
4/25
Note: As of April 28, 2020. Weighted by base rent.
1. Based on state guidelines for essential businesses.
T E N A N T C AT E G O R Y O P E R AT I N G S TAT U S
Major Tenant Categories Operating
Grocery (100% Open)
Warehouse Clubs(100% Open)
Office Supplies(100% Open)
Home Improvement(94% Open)
Major Tenant Categories Closed
Fitness (Monthly)(98% Closed)
Theatres (94% Closed)
Restaurants (Local)(36% Closed)
Note: As of April 28, 2020. Weighted by base rent.
% ABR OPEN (PRS) BY CATEGORY
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
Jewelry
Massage & Spa
Fitness - Monthly
Home Furnishings
Clothing & Accessories
Fitness - Class
Theatres
Beauty Store
Nail Salon
Hair
Education
Discount Stores
Shoe Stores
General Merchandise
Furniture
Vision
Other
Entertainment
Medical Oﬃce (Non Discr)
Books & Toys
Restaurants (Local)
Crafts & Hobby
Financial Services
Electronics
Dry Cleaner
Mass Merchant
Restaurants (National)
Banks (Excl Financial Svcs)
Sporting Goods
Vitamins
Home Improvement
Mail, Packing & Shipping
Beer/Wine/Liquor (Non Rest)
Pet Supply
Pharmacy
Oﬃce Supplies
Grocery
Auto Repair
Gas Stations
Warehouse
A P R I L R E N T P A I D A N D R E N T D E F E R R A L R E Q U E S T S
50% OF APRIL BILLED BASE RENTS WERE PAID
EXECUTED DEFERRALS REPRESENT 2% OF 2Q20 RENT
Small shops represent 95% of deferrals by count
77% of deferred rent is expected to be repaid in 2020
APRIL PRS BASE RENT
$30
$20
$10
$0
Billed
Actual
BILLED
PAID
UNPAID
42%
58%
SHOP
ANCHOR
(<10K SF)
(>10K SF)
Percent of
Unpaid Base
Rent
Note: All figures as of April 29, 2020. Dollars in millions.
• Executed 10-year ground lease with MBTA at Shoppers World
SAME STORE LEASED RATE WAS UNCHANGED FROM 4Q19
90bp QoQ decline in leased-rate due to the sale of DDRTC portfolio (95.7% leased), Pier 1 Imports bankruptcy and known anchor move-outs
1Q20 LEASING ACTIVITY IMPACTED BY PANDEMIC-RELATED MARCH SLOWDOWN
National tenants (banks, discount stores and grocers) still in active lease discussions
Local tenant activity largely on hold
CONSTRUCTION LARGELY UNAFFECTED OUTSIDE OF SELECT STATES (CALIFORNIA AND NEW JERSEY) AND MUNICIPALITIES
545K square feet signed and on track to be delivered in 2020 and 2021, at share
S I T C P O R T F O L I O C O M P O S I T I O N
ABR AT SHARE
7%
GROUND LEASES
7%
LOC. SMALL SHOPS
( < 5 K S F )
16%
NAT. SMALL SHOPS
( < 5 K S F )
9%
MID-TIER
( 5 K - 1 0 K S F )
Note: As of March 31, 2020. Numbers may not add to 100% due to rounding.
61%
ANCHORS
( > 1 0 K S F )
89%
ALL OTHER INDUSTRIES
ABR AT SHARE
LOC. RESTAURANTS
4% 3%
FITNESS 4%
MOVIE THEATRES
N AT I O N A L T E N A N T A C C E S S T O C A P I TA L
$
RAISED BY 5 OF
24.3
RAISED BY 14 OF
$
b
TOP 10 TENANTS
TOP 50 TENANTS
(14.4% ABR)
(23.9% ABR)
9.4b
0.4% abr
$0.5B COMMON
0.2
%
abr
EQUITY
0.5% abr
$5.5B
UNSECURED
1.7% abr
2.0% abr
$2 .5B UNSECURED
0.2% abr
$0.5B FIRST LIEN
1.3% abr
$1. 3B UNSECURED
$0.6B UNSECURED
$2 .3B SENIOR
Locations
4$4.0B UNSECURED
$1.1B CONVERT
SECURED
&
UNSECURED
1.6% abr
6.1% abr
1.8% abr
0.7% abr
$ 4.0B UNSECURED
$0.5B UNSECURED
$5.0B UNSECURED
1.8% abr
2.6%
abr
1.8% abr
$1.5B UNSECURED
$0.6B UNSECURED
0.1% abr
$2 .0B UNSECURED
0.2% abr
$0.5B CONVERT
0.5% abr
0.2% abr
0.9% abr
$3.5B UNSECURED
$ 4.5B UNSECURED
$ 4.0B UNSECURED
$0.3B SENIOR
SECURED
S I G N I F I C A N T L I Q U I D I T Y W I T H M I N I M A L N E A R - T E R M M AT U R I T I E S
$900,000
AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, SITE CENTERS HAS $839M
$750,000
OF LIQUIDITY INCLUDING:
• $514M of consolidated cash on the balance sheet
$600,000
• $325M available on the Company's lines of credit
AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, SITE CENTERS HAS JUST
$450,000
$52M OF PROPERTY-LEVEL DEBT MATURING (AT
SITC SHARE) THROUGH YEAR END 2021 WITH NO
$300,000
UNSECURED MATURITIES UNTIL 2023
• Additionally, the Company's remaining redevelopment
$82M OF MATURITIES AND EXPECTED
costs total just $30M as of March 31, 2020
$150,000
REDEVELOPMENT SPENDING THROUGH
YEAR END 2021
$0
Sources
2020
2021
Redev.
of Liquidity
Maturities
Maturities
Spending
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET CASH
LINE OF CREDIT AVAILABILITY
Note: Dollars in thousands.
L E V E R A G E A N D P U B L I C B O N D C O V E N A N T O V E R V I E W
1Q20 PRO RATA NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA OF 5.3X
CASH FLOW COVENANTS ARE CALCULATED ON A TRAILING-TWELVE MONTH BASIS AND ARE BASED ON GAAP, NOT CASH, REVENUE
JUST 2 OF THE COMPANY'S 69 WHOLLY-OWNED PROPERTIES ARE ENCUMBERED AS OF 1Q20 PROVIDING SIGNIFICANT FLEXIBILITY AND OPTIONALITY
• 1% secured debt to assets ratio as of March 31, 2020
BOND COVENANTS
3/31/20
$ 500M L o C
3/31/20
ACTUAL
REPAID
PRO FORMA
Outstanding Debt to Undepreciated Real Estate Assets
45%
35%
(max 65%)
Secured Debt (max 40%)
1%
1%
Unencumbered Real Estate Assets (min 135%)
208%
269%
Fixed Charges (min 1.5x)
3.6x
3.6x
E A R N I N G S C O N S I D E R AT I O N S A N D C O V I D - 1 9 F I N A N C I A L S TAT E M E N T I M P A C T
RVI FEE INCOME
$7.6M total RVI fees in 1Q20, including $1.6M of disposition fees (excluded from OFFO)
1Q20 BANKRUPTCIES/CLOSINGS (PRO RATA)
$142K of quarterly revenue from Restaurants
$901K of quarterly revenue from Pier 1 Imports
STRAIGHT LINE RENT IMPACTED BY TENANT RESERVES
1Q20 RVI FEE INCOME
NET INCOME
FFO
OFFO
RVI Fees
$6,074
$6,074
$6,074
RVI Disposition Fees
$1,556
$1,556
-
TOTAL
$7,630
$7,630
$6,074
PRO RATA
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
SL Rent Reserves
$(402)
$(415)
$(1,759)
SL Rent Amortization
$968
$339
$417
TOTAL
$566
$(76)
$(1,342)
Dollars in thousands.
Appendix
16
N O N - G A A P F I N A N C I A L M E A S U R E S - D E F I N I T I O N S
Funds from Operations ("FFO") is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard in the real estate industry and is a widely accepted measure of real estate investment trust ("REIT") performance. Management believes that both FFO and Operating FFO ("OFFO") provide additional indicators of the financial performance of a REIT. The Company also believes that FFO and Operating FFO more appropriately measure the core operations of the Company and provide benchmarks to its peer group. FFO is generally defined and calculated by the Company as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), adjusted to exclude (i) preferred share dividends, (ii) gains and losses from disposition of real estate property and related investments, which are presented net of taxes, (iii) impairment charges on real estate property and related investments including reserve adjustments of preferred equity interests, (iv) gains and losses from changes in control and (v) certain non-cash items. These non-cash items principally include real property depreciation and amortization of intangibles, equity income (loss) from joint ventures and equity income (loss) from non-controlling interests and adding the Company's proportionate share of FFO from its unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interests, determined on a consistent basis. The Company's calculation of FFO is consistent with the NAREIT definition. The Company calculates Operating FFO as FFO excluding certain non-operating charges, income and gains. Operating FFO is useful to investors as the Company removes non-comparable charges, income and gains to analyze the results of its operations and assess performance of the core operating real estate portfolio. Other real estate companies may calculate FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.
The Company also uses net operating income ("NOI"), a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental performance measure. NOI is calculated as property revenues less property-related expenses. The Company believes NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and, when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis. The Company presents NOI information herein on a same store basis or "SSNOI." The Company defines SSNOI as property revenues less property-related expenses, which exclude straight-line rental income (including reimbursements) and expenses, lease termination income, management fee expense, fair market value of leases and expense recovery adjustments. SSNOI includes assets owned in comparable periods (15 months for quarter comparisons). In addition, SSNOI is presented both including and excluding activity associated with development and major redevelopment. SSNOI excludes all non-property and corporate level revenue and expenses. Other real estate companies may calculate NOI and SSNOI in a different manner. The Company believes SSNOI at is effective ownership interest provides investors with additional information regarding the operating performances of comparable assets because it excludes certain non-cash and non-comparable items as noted above.
N O N - G A A P F I N A N C I A L M E A S U R E S - D E F I N I T I O N SC O N T I N U E D
The Company believes that FFO, OFFO and SSNOI are not, and are not intended to be, presentations in accordance with GAAP. FFO, OFFO and SSNOI information have their limitations as they exclude any capital expenditures associated with the re-leasing of tenant space or as needed to operate the assets. FFO, OFFO and SSNOI do not represent amounts available for dividends, capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments and uncertainties. Management does not use FFO, OFFO and SSNOI as indicators of the Company's cash obligations and funding requirements for future commitments, acquisitions or development activities. FFO, OFFO and SSNOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, OFFO and SSNOI should not be considered as alternatives to net income computed in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of net income (loss) have been provided herein.
The Company uses the ratio Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ("Debt/Adjusted EBITDA") as it believes it provides a meaningful metric as it relates to the Company's ability to meet various leverage tests for the corresponding periods. The components of Debt/Adjusted EBITDA include net effective debt divided by adjusted EBITDA (annualized), as opposed to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to SITE before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and further adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that the Company does not consider indicative of its ongoing performance. Net effective debt is calculated as the Company's consolidated debt outstanding excluding unamortized loan costs and fair market value adjustments, less cash and restricted cash as of the balance sheet date presented. Such amounts are calculated at the Company's proportionate share of ownership.
The Company also calculates EBITDAre as net income attributable to SITE before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains and losses from disposition of real estate property and related investments, impairment charges on real estate property and related investments including reserve adjustments of preferred equity interests and gains and losses from changes in control. Such amount is calculated at the Company's proportionate share of ownership.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to earnings as an indicator of the Company's financial performance, or an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies. Investors are cautioned that items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's financial condition. The Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and net effective debt used in the prorata Debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and debt are provided herein.
R E C O N C I L I AT I O N S S H A R E H O L D E R S T O
- N E T I N C O M E AT T R I B U TA B L E T O C O M M O N F F O A N D O P E R AT I N G F F O
1Q20
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
$0.15
Depreciation and Amortization of Real Estate
0.21
Equity in Net Income of JVs
(0.01)
JVs' FFO
0.04
Gain on Sale of Real Estate and Joint Venture Interest