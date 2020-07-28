SITE Centers : 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
2Q20 Earnings
S I T E C E N T E R S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L
J U LY 2 8 , 2 0 2 0
S A F E H A R B O R S TAT E M E N T
SITE Centers considers portions of the information in this presentation to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 on the Company's ability to manage its properties and finance its operations and on tenants' ability to operate their businesses, generate sales and meet their financial obligations, including the obligation to pay rent; the Company's ability to pay dividends; local conditions such as supply of, and demand for, retail real estate space in the area; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss, significant downsizing or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants and our properties; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve a desired return on investment; our ability to buy or sell assets on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions of assets under contract; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; impairment charges; our ability to enter into definitive agreements with regard to our financing and joint venture arrangements and our ability to satisfy conditions to the completion of these arrangements; valuation risks relating to our joint ventures and preferred equity investments; the termination of any joint venture arrangements or arrangements to manage real property and the ability to satisfy conditions to the completion of these arrangements; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters; any change in strategy; our ability to maintain REIT status; and the finalization of the financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2020. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. The impacts of COVID-19 may also exacerbate the risks described therein, any of which could have a material effect on us. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.
In addition, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the appendix and in the Company's quarterly financial supplement located at www.sitecenters.com/investors.
2 Q 2 0 K E Y TA K E AWAY S
Focused portfolio located in the top sub-markets of the U.S.
69 WHOLLY-OWNED PROPERTIES WITH AVERAGE HOUSEHOLD INCOME OF $108K (87TH PERCENTILE)
TRACK RECORD OF DECISIVE ACTIONS
SUBSTANTIAL LIQUIDITY
• $128M of cash
NO MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT
MINIMAL NEAR-TERMDEBT
COMMITMENTS
MATURITIES
$3.1B RVI spin-off
$607M DTP joint venture
$195M 4Q19 equity offering
Entered into agreement with Blackstone to acquire 9 properties and receive $20M of cash1
• $685M available on the
Company's lines of credit
$19M of remaining cost to fund pipeline through 2021
$5M of mortgage debt (at share) maturing in 2020 and $48M of mortgage debt (at share) maturing in 2021
No unsecured maturities until 2023
1. As of June 30, 2020.
2 Q 2 0 R E S U LT S S U M M A R Y
$
$
(0.05)
0.21
2 Q 2 0 E A R N I N G S
2 Q 2 0 O P E R A T I N G
P E R S H A R E
F F O / S H
92.4%
(19.1)%
5.6%
L E A S E D
S S N O I ( P R O - R ATA )
TTM BLENDED
90.4% COMMENCED
EXCLUDING
LEASING SPREAD
REDEVELOPMENT
16.9% TTM NEW
LEASE SPREAD
S I T E C E N T E R S P O R T F O L I O
O P E R AT I N G
S TAT U S
10 0 % O F PR O PE R TI E S R E M AI N O PE N A N D O PE R ATI N G
100%
92%
92% OF TENANTS OPEN
FOR BUSINESS, UP 47%
FROM APRIL 5 TROUGH
80%
• 91% of anchors open
• 94% of shop tenants open
+ 47%
56% OF TENANTS DEEMED
ESSENTIAL1
60%
45%
40%
3/12/20
3/19/20
3/26/20
4/2/20
4/9/20
4/16/20
4/23/20
4/30/20
5/7/20
5/14/20
5/21/20
5/28/20
6/4/20
6/11/20
6/18/20
6/25/20
6/28/20
6/30/20
7/2/20
7/9/20
7/16/20
7/23/20
Note: As of July 24, 2020. Weighted by base rent.
1. Based on state guidelines for essential businesses.
T E N A N T C AT E G O R Y O P E R AT I N G S TAT U S
% ABR OPEN (PRS) BY CATEGORY
Major Tenant Categories Operating
Grocery (100% Open)
Warehouse Clubs(100% Open)
Office Supplies(100% Open)
Home Improvement(100% Open)
Major Tenant Categories Closed
Theatres (88% Closed)
Fitness (Monthly)(45% Closed)
Fitness (Class)(41% Closed)
Entertainment(40% Closed)
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
Entertainment
Education
Class
Monthly
Theatres
Fitness
-
Restaurants
Fitness
-
Banks
Services
Supplies
Stations
(Local) Other
Svcs)
Jewelry
&
Salon
Discr) Stores
Store
Stores
Vision
&
Toys
Cleaner
Goods
Rest) Supply
Grocery
Repair
Nail
(Non
Vitamins
&
(Non
Pet
Pharmacy
WLM,
Hair
Furniture
Spa
Furnishings
(National)
Improvement
Merchandise
JOF, Merchant
CST)
. Financial
&
Accessories
Shoe
Dry
Oﬃce
Auto
Gas
Massage
Electronics
Beauty
Books
(MCL,
Mass
(Excl
Financial
Oﬃce
Discount Home
Home
(TGT,
Clothing
Restaurants
General
Sporting
Mail,
Packing
Crafts
Warehouse
Medical
Beer/Wine/Liquor
Note: As of July 24, 2020. Weighted by base rent.
4/28/20
CURRENT
2 Q 2 0 R E N T C O L L E C T I O N O V E R V I E W
6 4% O F 2 Q 2 0 A N D 7 1% O F J U LY R E N T PAI D TO DAT E W IT H CO L L E C TI O N E FFO R TS O N G O I N G
APRIL
MAY
JUNE
JULY
19%
20%
16%
18%
15%
18%
20%
10%
67%
62%
64%
71%
Billed
Actual
Billed
Actual
Billed
Actual
Billed
Actual
BILLED
PAID
REACHED DEFERRAL ARRANGEMENTS
UNPAID
Note: Figures may not sum to 100% due to rounding
2 Q 2 0 U N C O L L E C T E D R E N T O V E R V I E W
7% LOCAL SHOP
2Q20 BASE RENT, PRS
$100
17%
NATIONAL SHOP
AN CH O R 61%
Percent of
90% OF UNPAID 2Q2020 RENT IS FROM NATIONAL TENANTS
96% OF DEFERRAL ARRANGEMENTS TO BE REPAID BY YEAR END 2021
$80
15%
$60
$40
$20
$0
Billed
Actual
Uncollected
Base Rent
MID -TIER (5 -10K SF)
4% 2022 & BEYOND
2020
11%
Share of
Deferrals
Repaid by
85%
2021
Year
BILLED PAID REACHED DEFERRAL ARRANGEMENTS
Note: All figures as of July 24, 2020. Dollars in millions.
UNPAID
2 Q 2 0 R E N TA L I N C O M E C O M P O N E N T S
$44M OF UNCOLLECTED CONTRACTUAL REVENUE IN 2Q20
$15M was deemed at-risk or uncollectible
$4M was collected after the quarter ended, leaving $40M of unpaid revenue at SITE Centers' share
Note: Dollars in millions.
2Q20 RENTAL INCOME, AT SHARE ($ M)
CO N S O L I DAT E D
JV PRS
TOTAL
Rental Income before Non-Cash Adjustments
Unpaid Contractual
$40.3
$3.7
$44.0
Paid & Other
$69.4
$8.7
$78.2
Total Rental Income before Non-Cash Adjustments
$109.7
$12.4
$122.2
Non-Cash Adjustments
$1.6
$(0.3)
$1.3
Uncollectible Revenue
$(13.2)
$(2.1)
$(15.3)
Total Rental Income
$98.1
$10.1
$108.2
2 Q 2 0 C A S H B A S I S C O L L E C T I O N T R E N D S
COLLECTIONS AT SHARE
$3
$2
CASH-BASIS TENANTS HAVE PAID 19% OF 2Q20 RENTS AND 36% OF JULY RENTS
$1
36%
28%
17%
12%
$0
April
May
June
July
PAID
UNPAID
Note: All figures as of July 24, 2020. Dollars in millions.
B L A C K S T O N E B R E D D R J O I N T V E N T U R E A G R E E M E N T
SIT E CE N T E RS H AS E N T E R E D I N TO AG R E E M E N TS W IT H B L ACKS TO N E TO T E R M I N AT E T H E B R E D D R III A N D B R E D D R IV J O I N T V E N T U R E S
AT THE CLOSING OF THE BRE DDR III TRANSACTION:
SITC will receive BRE DDR III's interests in White Oak Village and Midtowne Park, 50% of the unrestricted cash then held by BRE DDR III (BRE DDR III's unrestricted cash balance was $13.6M as of June 30, 2020), and $1.9M
White Oak Village and Midtowne Park properties will continue to be subject to existing mortgages ($50.0M balance as of June 30, 2020)
AT THE CLOSING OF THE BRE DDR IV TRANSACTION:
SITC will become sole owner of the seven properties currently owned by BRE DDR IV including Echelon Village Plaza and Larkin's Corner, in which the Company did not previously have a material economic interest
SITC will receive BRE DDR IV's restricted and unrestricted cash ($11.2M in the aggregate as of June 30, 2020)
These seven properties will be subject to existing mortgage loans ($147M balance as of June 30, 2020)
Note: The closings of the two transactions are not conditioned on one another and each transaction is expected to close as soon as all applicable conditions have been satisfied including receipt of lender consents. GLA in thousands.
Executed 4 anchor leases in 2Q20 and grocery anchor at Lake Brandon Village subsequent to quarter end
LEASED RATE DECLINED 50 BPS FROM 1Q20 TO 92.4%
• Decline in leased rate due to 24 Hour Fitness bankruptcy, partially offset by new leasing activity
LEASING ACTIVITY HAS IMPROVED FROM PANDEMIC LOWS BUT REMAINS BELOW PRE-COVID LEVELS
Sectors with active dialogue include discounters, grocery, beauty and banks
Increased local activity but sub-market dependent
SIGNED BUT NOT OPENED PIPELINE TOTALS $11M OF ANNUALIZED BASE RENT (PRS)
Construction activity largely unaffected by recent shutdowns
S I T C P O R T F O L I O C O M P O S I T I O N
7%
LOC. SMALL SHOPS
( < 5 K S F )
16%
NAT. SMALL SHOPS
( < 5 K S F )
9%
MID-TIER
( 5 K - 1 0 K S F )
7%
4%
GROUND LEASES
LOC. RESTAURANTS 3%
4%
FITNESS
MOVIE THEATRES
61%
ANCHORS
( > 1 0 K S F )
ABR
ABR
At Share
At Share
89%
ALL OTHER INDUSTRIES
Note: As of July 24, 2020. Numbers may not add to 100% due to rounding.
N AT I O N A L T E N A N T A C C E S S T O C A P I TA L
10.8b
b
(32.0% ABR)
$
RAISED BY 7 OF
$
41.3
RAISED BY 20 OF
TOP 10 TENANTS
TOP 50 TENANTS
(20.4% ABR)
0.4% abr
0.6% abr
0.2% abr
$5.5B UNSECURED
0.4% abr
0.6% abr
$0. 5B COMMON
$0.5B UNSECURED
$0.5B UNSECURED
EQUIT Y
EQUIT Y
$0.1B COMMON
1.7% abr
$1.3B SENIOR
SECURED
2.7% abr
1.8% abr
4 Locations
$2.0B UNSECURED
1.9% abr
$4.0B UNSECURED
1.3% abr 1.7% abr
0.4% abr
$0.6B CONVERT
$0.5B UNSECURED
$1. 3B SENIOR
$1.1B CONVERT $0.6B UNSECURED
6.1% abr
SECURED &
& UNSECURED
UNSECURED
2.0% abr
$ 4.5B UNSECURED
$3.0B UNSECURED
0.2% abr
0.4% abr
0.7% abr
$ 4.0B UNSECURED
$2.3B SENIOR
0.9% abr
SECURED
$5.0B UNSECURED
1.8% abr
0.1% abr
$0.3B SENIOR
$0.6B UNSECURED 2.6%abr
0.1% abr
$1.5B UNSECURED
SECURED
$ 4.0 B
3.3% abr
UNSECURED
$0.5B CONVERT
0.4% abr
U N S ECU R ED
$3.5B UNSECURED
0.2%
abr
abr
0.4% abr
0.2% abr
$0. 4B
0.0% abr
$3 . 5 B
UNSECURED $1.5B UNSECURED
$0.5B UNSECURED
$0.9B ASSET BASED
$12.5B
0.0% abr
0.5% abr
0.5% abr
$0.2B CONVERT
0.6%
REVOLVER
UNSECURED
$2.5B UNSECURED
0.2%abr $ 4.0B UNSECURED
$1 . 3B UNSECURED
S I G N I F I C A N T L I Q U I D I T Y W I T H M I N I M A L N E A R - T E R M M AT U R I T I E S
$900
AS OF JUNE 30, 2020, SITE CENTERS HAS
$800
$813M OF LIQUIDITY INCLUDING:
$700
• $128M of consolidated cash on the balance sheet
• $685M available on the Company's lines of credit
$600
$500
AS OF JUNE 30, 2020, SITE CENTERS HAS
$400
JUST $53M OF PROPERTY-LEVEL DEBT
MATURING (AT SITC SHARE) THROUGH YEAR
$300
END 2021 WITH NO UNSECURED MATURITIES
UNTIL 2023
$200
$72M OF MATURITIES AND EXPECTED
REDEVELOPMENT SPENDING THROUGH
• Additionally, the Company's remaining redevelopment
$100
YEAR END 2021
costs total just $19M as of June 30, 2020
$0
Sources
2020
2021
Redev.
of Liquidity
Maturities
Maturities
Spending
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET CASH
LINE OF CREDIT AVAILABILITY
Note: Dollars in thousands.
L E V E R A G E A N D P U B L I C B O N D C O V E N A N T O V E R V I E W
CASH FLOW COVENANTS ARE CALCULATED ON A TRAILING-TWELVE MONTH BASIS AND ARE BASED ON GAAP, NOT CASH, REVENUE
JUST 2 OF THE COMPANY'S 69 WHOLLY-OWNED PROPERTIES ARE ENCUMBERED AS OF 2Q20 PROVIDING SIGNIFICANT FLEXIBILITY AND OPTIONALITY
• 1% secured debt to assets ratio as of June 30, 2020
BOND COVENANTS
6/30/20
$ 100M L o C
6/30/20
ACTUAL
REPAID
PRO FORMA
Outstanding Debt to Undepreciated Real Estate Assets (max 65%)
37%
35%
Secured Debt (max 40%)
1%
1%
Unencumbered Real Estate Assets (min 135%)
249%
263%
Fixed Charges (min 1.5x)
3.45x
3.53x
E A R N I N G S C O N S I D E R AT I O N S A N D C O V I D - 1 9 F I N A N C I A L S TAT E M E N T I M PA C T
RVI FEE INCOME
$5.5M total RVI fees in 2Q20, including $0.2M of disposition fees (excluded from OFFO)
MATERIAL NATIONAL BANKRUPTCIES TO DATE REPRESENT 2.3% OF ABR
• Includes leases that have not been rejected
STRAIGHT LINE RENT IMPACTED BY TENANT RESERVES
Note: Dollars in thousands.
2Q20 RVI FEE INCOME
NET INCOME
FFO
OFFO
RVI Fees
$5,321
$5,321
$5,321
RVI Disposition Fees
$210
$210
-
TOTAL
$5,531
$5,531
$5,321
2Q20 PRO RATA STRAIGHT LINE RENT
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Straight Line Rent Reserves
$(415)
$(1,759)
$(3,171)
TOTAL
$(76)
$(1,342)
$213
N O N - G A A P F I N A N C I A L M E A S U R E S - D E F I N I T I O N S
Funds from Operations ("FFO") is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard in the real estate industry and is a widely accepted measure of real estate investment trust ("REIT") performance. Management believes that both FFO and Operating FFO ("OFFO") provide additional indicators of the financial performance of a REIT. The Company also believes that FFO and Operating FFO more appropriately measure the core operations of the Company and provide benchmarks to its peer group. FFO is generally defined and calculated by the Company as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), adjusted to exclude (i) preferred share dividends, (ii) gains and losses from disposition of real estate property and related investments, which are presented net of taxes, (iii) impairment charges on real estate property and related investments including reserve adjustments of preferred equity interests, (iv) gains and losses from changes in control and (v) certain non-cash items. These non-cash items principally include real property depreciation and amortization of intangibles, equity income (loss) from joint ventures and equity income (loss) from non-controlling interests and adding the Company's proportionate share of FFO from its unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interests, determined on a consistent basis. The Company's calculation of FFO is consistent with the NAREIT definition. The Company calculates Operating FFO as FFO excluding certain non-operating charges, income and gains. Operating FFO is useful to investors as the Company removes non-comparable charges, income and gains to analyze the results of its operations and assess performance of the core operating real estate portfolio. Other real estate companies may calculate FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.
The Company also uses net operating income ("NOI"), a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental performance measure. NOI is calculated as property revenues less property-related expenses. The Company believes NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and, when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis. The Company presents NOI information herein on a same store basis or "SSNOI." The Company defines SSNOI as property revenues less property-related expenses, which exclude straight-line rental income (including reimbursements) and expenses, lease termination income, management fee expense, fair market value of leases and expense recovery adjustments. SSNOI includes assets owned in comparable periods (15 months for quarter comparisons). In addition, SSNOI is presented both including and excluding activity associated with development and major redevelopment. In addition, SSNOI excludes all non-property and corporate level revenue and expenses. Other real estate companies may calculate NOI and SSNOI in a different manner. The Company believes SSNOI at its effective ownership interest provides investors with additional information regarding the operating performances of comparable assets because it excludes certain non-cash and non-comparable items as noted above.
The Company believes that FFO, OFFO and SSNOI are not, and are not intended to be, presentations in accordance with GAAP. FFO, OFFO and SSNOI information have their limitations as they exclude any capital expenditures associated with the re-leasing of tenant space or as needed to operate the assets. FFO, OFFO and SSNOI do not represent amounts available for dividends, capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments and uncertainties. Management does not use FFO, OFFO and SSNOI as indicators of the Company's cash obligations and funding requirements for future commitments, acquisitions or development activities. FFO, OFFO and SSNOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities
in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, OFFO and SSNOI should not be considered as alternatives to net income computed in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of net income (loss) have been provided herein.
R E C O N C I L I AT I O N S S H A R E H O L D E R S T O
- N E T L O S S AT T R I B U TA B L E T O C O M M O N F F O A N D O P E R AT I N G F F O