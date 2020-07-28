SITE Centers : 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call Presentation 0 07/28/2020 | 06:41am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2Q20 Earnings S I T E C E N T E R S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L J U LY 2 8 , 2 0 2 0 S A F E H A R B O R S TAT E M E N T SITE Centers considers portions of the information in this presentation to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 on the Company's ability to manage its properties and finance its operations and on tenants' ability to operate their businesses, generate sales and meet their financial obligations, including the obligation to pay rent; the Company's ability to pay dividends; local conditions such as supply of, and demand for, retail real estate space in the area; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss, significant downsizing or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants and our properties; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve a desired return on investment; our ability to buy or sell assets on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions of assets under contract; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; impairment charges; our ability to enter into definitive agreements with regard to our financing and joint venture arrangements and our ability to satisfy conditions to the completion of these arrangements; valuation risks relating to our joint ventures and preferred equity investments; the termination of any joint venture arrangements or arrangements to manage real property and the ability to satisfy conditions to the completion of these arrangements; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters; any change in strategy; our ability to maintain REIT status; and the finalization of the financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2020. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. The impacts of COVID-19 may also exacerbate the risks described therein, any of which could have a material effect on us. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. In addition, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the appendix and in the Company's quarterly financial supplement located at www.sitecenters.com/investors. S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 2 Table of Contents 2 Q 2 0 K E Y T A K E A W A Y S 4 2 Q 2 0 R E S U L T S S U M M A R Y 5 O P E R A T I N G S T A T U S 6 2 Q 2 0 R E N T C O L L E C T I O N O V E R V I E W 8 B L A C K S T O N E T R A N S A C T I O N 1 2 O P E R A T I O N S O V E R V I E W 1 3 P O R T F O L I O C O M P O S I T I O N 1 4 A C C E S S T O C A P I T A L 1 5 E A R N I N G S C O N S I D E R A T I O N S 1 8 & C O V I D - 1 9 F I N A N C I A L I M P A C T A P P E N D I X 1 9 3 2 Q 2 0 K E Y TA K E AWAY S Focused portfolio located in the top sub-markets of the U.S. 69 WHOLLY-OWNED PROPERTIES WITH AVERAGE HOUSEHOLD INCOME OF $108K (87TH PERCENTILE) TRACK RECORD OF DECISIVE ACTIONS SUBSTANTIAL LIQUIDITY • $128M of cash NO MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MINIMAL NEAR-TERMDEBT COMMITMENTS MATURITIES $3.1B RVI spin-off

spin-off $607M DTP joint venture

$195M 4Q19 equity offering

Entered into agreement with Blackstone to acquire 9 properties and receive $20M of cash 1 • $685M available on the Company's lines of credit $19M of remaining cost to fund pipeline through 2021 $5M of mortgage debt (at share) maturing in 2020 and $48M of mortgage debt (at share) maturing in 2021

No unsecured maturities until 2023 1. As of June 30, 2020. S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 4 2 Q 2 0 R E S U LT S S U M M A R Y $ $ (0.05) 0.21 2 Q 2 0 E A R N I N G S 2 Q 2 0 O P E R A T I N G P E R S H A R E F F O / S H 92.4% (19.1)% 5.6% L E A S E D S S N O I ( P R O - R ATA ) TTM BLENDED 90.4% COMMENCED EXCLUDING LEASING SPREAD REDEVELOPMENT 16.9% TTM NEW LEASE SPREAD S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 5 S I T E C E N T E R S P O R T F O L I O O P E R AT I N G S TAT U S 10 0 % O F PR O PE R TI E S R E M AI N O PE N A N D O PE R ATI N G 100% 92% 92% OF TENANTS OPEN FOR BUSINESS, UP 47% FROM APRIL 5 TROUGH 80% • 91% of anchors open • 94% of shop tenants open + 47% 56% OF TENANTS DEEMED ESSENTIAL1 60% 45% 40% 3/12/20 3/19/20 3/26/20 4/2/20 4/9/20 4/16/20 4/23/20 4/30/20 5/7/20 5/14/20 5/21/20 5/28/20 6/4/20 6/11/20 6/18/20 6/25/20 6/28/20 6/30/20 7/2/20 7/9/20 7/16/20 7/23/20 Note: As of July 24, 2020. Weighted by base rent. 1. Based on state guidelines for essential businesses. S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 6 T E N A N T C AT E G O R Y O P E R AT I N G S TAT U S % ABR OPEN (PRS) BY CATEGORY Major Tenant Categories Operating Grocery (100% Open)

(100% Open) Warehouse Clubs (100% Open)

Office Supplies (100% Open)

Home Improvement (100% Open) Major Tenant Categories Closed Theatres (88% Closed)

(88% Closed) Fitness (Monthly) (45% Closed)

Fitness (Class) (41% Closed)

Entertainment (40% Closed) 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% Entertainment Education Class Monthly Theatres Fitness - Restaurants Fitness - Banks Services Supplies Stations (Local) Other Svcs) Jewelry & Salon Discr) Stores Store Stores Vision & Toys Cleaner Goods Rest) Supply Grocery Repair Nail (Non Vitamins & (Non Pet Pharmacy WLM, Hair Furniture Spa Furnishings (National) Improvement Merchandise JOF, Merchant CST) . Financial & Accessories Shoe Dry Oﬃce Auto Gas Massage Electronics Beauty Books (MCL, Mass (Excl Financial Oﬃce Discount Home Home (TGT, Clothing Restaurants General Sporting Mail, Packing Crafts Warehouse Medical Beer/Wine/Liquor Note: As of July 24, 2020. Weighted by base rent. 4/28/20 CURRENT S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 7 2 Q 2 0 R E N T C O L L E C T I O N O V E R V I E W 6 4% O F 2 Q 2 0 A N D 7 1% O F J U LY R E N T PAI D TO DAT E W IT H CO L L E C TI O N E FFO R TS O N G O I N G APRIL MAY JUNE JULY 19% 20% 16% 18% 15% 18% 20% 10% 67% 62% 64% 71% Billed Actual Billed Actual Billed Actual Billed Actual BILLED PAID REACHED DEFERRAL ARRANGEMENTS UNPAID Note: Figures may not sum to 100% due to rounding S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 8 2 Q 2 0 U N C O L L E C T E D R E N T O V E R V I E W 7% LOCAL SHOP 2Q20 BASE RENT, PRS $100 17% NATIONAL SHOP AN CH O R 61% Percent of 90% OF UNPAID 2Q2020 RENT IS FROM NATIONAL TENANTS 96% OF DEFERRAL ARRANGEMENTS TO BE REPAID BY YEAR END 2021 $80 15% $60 $40 $20 $0 Billed Actual Uncollected Base Rent MID -TIER (5 -10K SF) 4% 2022 & BEYOND 2020 11% Share of Deferrals Repaid by 85% 2021 Year BILLED PAID REACHED DEFERRAL ARRANGEMENTS Note: All figures as of July 24, 2020. Dollars in millions. UNPAID S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 9 2 Q 2 0 R E N TA L I N C O M E C O M P O N E N T S $44M OF UNCOLLECTED CONTRACTUAL REVENUE IN 2Q20 $15M was deemed at-risk or uncollectible

at-risk or uncollectible $4M was collected after the quarter ended, leaving $40M of unpaid revenue at SITE Centers' share Note: Dollars in millions. 2Q20 RENTAL INCOME, AT SHARE ($ M) CO N S O L I DAT E D JV PRS TOTAL Rental Income before Non-Cash Adjustments Unpaid Contractual $40.3 $3.7 $44.0 Paid & Other $69.4 $8.7 $78.2 Total Rental Income before Non-Cash Adjustments $109.7 $12.4 $122.2 Non-Cash Adjustments $1.6 $(0.3) $1.3 Uncollectible Revenue $(13.2) $(2.1) $(15.3) Total Rental Income $98.1 $10.1 $108.2 S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 10 2 Q 2 0 C A S H B A S I S C O L L E C T I O N T R E N D S COLLECTIONS AT SHARE $3 $2 CASH-BASIS TENANTS HAVE PAID 19% OF 2Q20 RENTS AND 36% OF JULY RENTS $1 36% 28% 17% 12% $0 April May June July PAID UNPAID Note: All figures as of July 24, 2020. Dollars in millions. S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 11 B L A C K S T O N E B R E D D R J O I N T V E N T U R E A G R E E M E N T SIT E CE N T E RS H AS E N T E R E D I N TO AG R E E M E N TS W IT H B L ACKS TO N E TO T E R M I N AT E T H E B R E D D R III A N D B R E D D R IV J O I N T V E N T U R E S AT THE CLOSING OF THE BRE DDR III TRANSACTION: SITC will receive BRE DDR III's interests in White Oak Village and Midtowne Park, 50% of the unrestricted cash then held by BRE DDR III (BRE DDR III's unrestricted cash balance was $13.6M as of June 30, 2020), and $1.9M

White Oak Village and Midtowne Park properties will continue to be subject to existing mortgages ($50.0M balance as of June 30, 2020) AT THE CLOSING OF THE BRE DDR IV TRANSACTION: SITC will become sole owner of the seven properties currently owned by BRE DDR IV including Echelon Village Plaza and Larkin's Corner, in which the Company did not previously have a material economic interest

SITC will receive BRE DDR IV's restricted and unrestricted cash ($11.2M in the aggregate as of June 30, 2020)

These seven properties will be subject to existing mortgage loans ($147M balance as of June 30, 2020) Note: The closings of the two transactions are not conditioned on one another and each transaction is expected to close as soon as all applicable conditions have been satisfied including receipt of lender consents. GLA in thousands. C E N T E R LO C ATI O N S T SITC % JV OWNED TOTAL ABR OWNED GL A GL A PSF Concourse Village Jupiter FL 5% BREDDR IV 134 134 $17.34 Millenia Crossing Orlando FL 5% BREDDR IV 100 100 $26.30 Echelon Village Plaza Voorhees NJ 0% BREDDR IV 89 89 $20.58 The Hub Hempstead NY 5% BREDDR IV 249 249 $12.40 Southmont Plaza Easton PA 5% BREDDR IV 251 386 $16.51 Ashbridge Square Downingtown PA 5% BREDDR IV 386 386 $8.87 Larkin's Corner Boothwyn PA 0% BREDDR IV 225 225 $9.73 Midtowne Park Anderson SC 5% BREDDR III 167 174 $9.83 White Oak Village Richmond VA 5% BREDDR III 432 956 $15.99 S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 12 2 Q 2 0 O P E R AT I O N S O V E R V I E W 2Q20 BLENDED TTM LEASING SPREADS +5.6%; TTM NEW LEASE SPREADS +16.9% Executed 4 anchor leases in 2Q20 and grocery anchor at Lake Brandon Village subsequent to quarter end LEASED RATE DECLINED 50 BPS FROM 1Q20 TO 92.4% • Decline in leased rate due to 24 Hour Fitness bankruptcy, partially offset by new leasing activity LEASING ACTIVITY HAS IMPROVED FROM PANDEMIC LOWS BUT REMAINS BELOW PRE-COVID LEVELS Sectors with active dialogue include discounters, grocery, beauty and banks

Increased local activity but sub-market dependent SIGNED BUT NOT OPENED PIPELINE TOTALS $11M OF ANNUALIZED BASE RENT (PRS) Construction activity largely unaffected by recent shutdowns S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 13 S I T C P O R T F O L I O C O M P O S I T I O N 7% LOC. SMALL SHOPS ( < 5 K S F ) 16% NAT. SMALL SHOPS ( < 5 K S F ) 9% MID-TIER ( 5 K - 1 0 K S F ) 7% 4% GROUND LEASES LOC. RESTAURANTS 3% 4% FITNESS MOVIE THEATRES 61% ANCHORS ( > 1 0 K S F ) ABR ABR At Share At Share 89% ALL OTHER INDUSTRIES Note: As of July 24, 2020. Numbers may not add to 100% due to rounding. S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 14 N AT I O N A L T E N A N T A C C E S S T O C A P I TA L 10.8b b (32.0% ABR) $ RAISED BY 7 OF $ 41.3 RAISED BY 20 OF TOP 10 TENANTS TOP 50 TENANTS (20.4% ABR) 0.4% abr 0.6% abr 0.2% abr $5.5B UNSECURED 0.4% abr 0.6% abr $0. 5B COMMON $0.5B UNSECURED $0.5B UNSECURED EQUIT Y EQUIT Y $0.1B COMMON 1.7% abr $1.3B SENIOR SECURED 2.7% abr 1.8% abr 4 Locations $2.0B UNSECURED 1.9% abr $4.0B UNSECURED 1.3% abr 1.7% abr 0.4% abr $0.6B CONVERT $0.5B UNSECURED $1. 3B SENIOR $1.1B CONVERT $0.6B UNSECURED 6.1% abr SECURED & & UNSECURED UNSECURED 2.0% abr $ 4.5B UNSECURED $3.0B UNSECURED 0.2% abr 0.4% abr 0.7% abr $ 4.0B UNSECURED $2.3B SENIOR 0.9% abr SECURED $5.0B UNSECURED 1.8% abr 0.1% abr $0.3B SENIOR $0.6B UNSECURED 2.6% abr 0.1% abr $1.5B UNSECURED SECURED $ 4.0 B 3.3% abr UNSECURED $0.5B CONVERT 0.4% abr U N S ECU R ED $3.5B UNSECURED 0.2% abr abr 0.4% abr 0.2% abr $0. 4B 0.0% abr $3 . 5 B UNSECURED $1.5B UNSECURED $0.5B UNSECURED $0.9B ASSET BASED $12.5B 0.0% abr 0.5% abr 0.5% abr $0.2B CONVERT 0.6% REVOLVER UNSECURED $2.5B UNSECURED 0.2% abr $ 4.0B UNSECURED $1 . 3B UNSECURED S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 15 S I G N I F I C A N T L I Q U I D I T Y W I T H M I N I M A L N E A R - T E R M M AT U R I T I E S $900 AS OF JUNE 30, 2020, SITE CENTERS HAS $800 $813M OF LIQUIDITY INCLUDING: $700 • $128M of consolidated cash on the balance sheet • $685M available on the Company's lines of credit $600 $500 AS OF JUNE 30, 2020, SITE CENTERS HAS $400 JUST $53M OF PROPERTY-LEVEL DEBT MATURING (AT SITC SHARE) THROUGH YEAR $300 END 2021 WITH NO UNSECURED MATURITIES UNTIL 2023 $200 $72M OF MATURITIES AND EXPECTED REDEVELOPMENT SPENDING THROUGH • Additionally, the Company's remaining redevelopment $100 YEAR END 2021 costs total just $19M as of June 30, 2020 $0 Sources 2020 2021 Redev. of Liquidity Maturities Maturities Spending CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET CASH LINE OF CREDIT AVAILABILITY Note: Dollars in thousands. S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 16 L E V E R A G E A N D P U B L I C B O N D C O V E N A N T O V E R V I E W CASH FLOW COVENANTS ARE CALCULATED ON A TRAILING-TWELVE MONTH BASIS AND ARE BASED ON GAAP, NOT CASH, REVENUE JUST 2 OF THE COMPANY'S 69 WHOLLY-OWNED PROPERTIES ARE ENCUMBERED AS OF 2Q20 PROVIDING SIGNIFICANT FLEXIBILITY AND OPTIONALITY • 1% secured debt to assets ratio as of June 30, 2020 BOND COVENANTS 6/30/20 $ 100M L o C 6/30/20 ACTUAL REPAID PRO FORMA Outstanding Debt to Undepreciated Real Estate Assets (max 65%) 37% 35% Secured Debt (max 40%) 1% 1% Unencumbered Real Estate Assets (min 135%) 249% 263% Fixed Charges (min 1.5x) 3.45x 3.53x S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 17 E A R N I N G S C O N S I D E R AT I O N S A N D C O V I D - 1 9 F I N A N C I A L S TAT E M E N T I M PA C T RVI FEE INCOME $5.5M total RVI fees in 2Q20, including $0.2M of disposition fees (excluded from OFFO) MATERIAL NATIONAL BANKRUPTCIES TO DATE REPRESENT 2.3% OF ABR • Includes leases that have not been rejected STRAIGHT LINE RENT IMPACTED BY TENANT RESERVES Note: Dollars in thousands. 2Q20 RVI FEE INCOME NET INCOME FFO OFFO RVI Fees $5,321 $5,321 $5,321 RVI Disposition Fees $210 $210 - TOTAL $5,531 $5,531 $5,321 2Q20 PRO RATA STRAIGHT LINE RENT 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Straight Line Rent Reserves $(415) $(1,759) $(3,171) TOTAL $(76) $(1,342) $213 S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 18 Appendix 19 N O N - G A A P F I N A N C I A L M E A S U R E S - D E F I N I T I O N S Funds from Operations ("FFO") is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard in the real estate industry and is a widely accepted measure of real estate investment trust ("REIT") performance. Management believes that both FFO and Operating FFO ("OFFO") provide additional indicators of the financial performance of a REIT. The Company also believes that FFO and Operating FFO more appropriately measure the core operations of the Company and provide benchmarks to its peer group. FFO is generally defined and calculated by the Company as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), adjusted to exclude (i) preferred share dividends, (ii) gains and losses from disposition of real estate property and related investments, which are presented net of taxes, (iii) impairment charges on real estate property and related investments including reserve adjustments of preferred equity interests, (iv) gains and losses from changes in control and (v) certain non-cash items. These non-cash items principally include real property depreciation and amortization of intangibles, equity income (loss) from joint ventures and equity income (loss) from non-controlling interests and adding the Company's proportionate share of FFO from its unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interests, determined on a consistent basis. The Company's calculation of FFO is consistent with the NAREIT definition. The Company calculates Operating FFO as FFO excluding certain non-operating charges, income and gains. Operating FFO is useful to investors as the Company removes non-comparable charges, income and gains to analyze the results of its operations and assess performance of the core operating real estate portfolio. Other real estate companies may calculate FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner. The Company also uses net operating income ("NOI"), a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental performance measure. NOI is calculated as property revenues less property-related expenses. The Company believes NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and, when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis. The Company presents NOI information herein on a same store basis or "SSNOI." The Company defines SSNOI as property revenues less property-related expenses, which exclude straight-line rental income (including reimbursements) and expenses, lease termination income, management fee expense, fair market value of leases and expense recovery adjustments. SSNOI includes assets owned in comparable periods (15 months for quarter comparisons). In addition, SSNOI is presented both including and excluding activity associated with development and major redevelopment. In addition, SSNOI excludes all non-property and corporate level revenue and expenses. Other real estate companies may calculate NOI and SSNOI in a different manner. The Company believes SSNOI at its effective ownership interest provides investors with additional information regarding the operating performances of comparable assets because it excludes certain non-cash and non-comparable items as noted above. The Company believes that FFO, OFFO and SSNOI are not, and are not intended to be, presentations in accordance with GAAP. FFO, OFFO and SSNOI information have their limitations as they exclude any capital expenditures associated with the re-leasing of tenant space or as needed to operate the assets. FFO, OFFO and SSNOI do not represent amounts available for dividends, capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments and uncertainties. Management does not use FFO, OFFO and SSNOI as indicators of the Company's cash obligations and funding requirements for future commitments, acquisitions or development activities. FFO, OFFO and SSNOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, OFFO and SSNOI should not be considered as alternatives to net income computed in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of net income (loss) have been provided herein. S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 20 R E C O N C I L I AT I O N S S H A R E H O L D E R S T O - N E T L O S S AT T R I B U TA B L E T O C O M M O N F F O A N D O P E R AT I N G F F O 2Q20 Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders $(0.05) Depreciation and amortization of real estate 0.20 Equity in net loss of JVs 0.01 JVs' FFO 0.02 Reserve of preferred equity interests 0.02 FFO (NAREIT) $0.20 RVI disposition fees, mark-to-market adjustment (PRSUs), transaction costs 0.01 Operating FFO $0.21 S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 21 R E C O N C I L I AT I O N - N E T I N C O M E AT T R I B U TA B L E T O S I T E C E N T E R S T O S S N O I AT SITE CENTERS SHARE (NON-GAAP) GAAP RECONCILIATION: 2Q2020 2Q2019 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SITE CENTERS ($4,613) $17,277 Fee income (9,311) (15,206) Interest income (3,550) (4,521) Interest expense 19,811 21,087 Depreciation and amortization 40,873 40,060 General and administrative 13,502 14,932 Other expense, net 612 85 Impairment charges - - Equity in net loss (income) of joint ventures 1,513 (1,791) Reserve of preferred equity interests 4,878 4,634 Tax expense 342 306 Loss on sale of joint venture interest 128 - Gain on disposition of real estate, net (2) (213) Income from non-controlling interests 210 260 CONSOLIDATED NOI $64,393 $76,910 SITE Centers' consolidated joint venture (404) (434) CONSOLIDATED NOI, NET OF NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS $63,989 $76,476 Note: Dollars in thousands. S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 22 R E C O N C I L I AT I O N - N E T I N C O M E AT T R I B U TA B L E T O S I T E C E N T E R S T O S S N O I C O N T I N U E D AT SITE CENTERS SHARE (NON-GAAP) 2Q2020 2Q2019 NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ($1,674) $1,571 Interest expense 2,985 4,395 Depreciation and amortization 4,219 6,004 Impairment charges 304 - Preferred share expense 227 274 Other expense, net 620 1,026 Loss on disposition of real estate, net 4 30 UNCONSOLIDATED NOI $6,685 $13,300 TOTAL CONSOLIDATED + UNCONSOLIDATED NOI $70,674 $89,776 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (899) (4,543) TOTAL SSNOI INCLUDING REDEVELOPMENT $69,775 $85,233 Less: Redevelopment Same Store NOI adjustments (5,257) (5,450) TOTAL SSNOI EXCLUDING REDEVELOPMENT $64,518 $79,783 SSNOI % CHANGE INCLUDING REDEVELOPMENT (18.1%) SSNOI % CHANGE EXCLUDING REDEVELOPMENT (19.1%) Note: Dollars in thousands. S I T E C E N T E R S 2 Q 2 0 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L 23 Attachments Original document

