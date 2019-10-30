Log in
SITE Centers : 3Q19 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

0
10/30/2019

3Q19 Earnings

S I T E C E N T E R S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

3 0 O C T O B E R , 2 0 1 9

SI T E CE NT E R S

3 Q 1 9 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

1

S A F E H A R B O R S TAT E M E N T

SITE Centers considers portions of the information in this presentation to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, local conditions such as supply of space or a reduction in demand for real estate in the area; competition from other available space; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss of, significant downsizing of or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants and our properties; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve a desired return on investment; our ability to buy or sell assets on commercially reasonable terms;

our ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions of assets under contract; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; our ability to enter into definitive agreements with regard to our financing and joint venture arrangements and our ability to satisfy conditions to the completion of these arrangements; the termination of any joint venture arrangements or arrangements to manage real property; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions; any change in strategy; our ability to maintain REIT status; and the finalization of the financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

In addition, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the appendix and in the Company's quarterly financial supplement located at www.sitecenters.com/investors.

SI T E CE NT E R S

3 Q 1 9 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

2

Table of Contents

3 Q 1 9

K E Y T A K E A W AY S

4

3 Q 1 9

R E S U L T S S U M M A R Y

5

3 Q 1 9

L E A S I N G U P D A T E

6

B A L A N C E S H E E T U P D A T E

7

G U I D A N C E & E A R N I N G S

8

C O N S I D E R A T I O N S

A P P E N D I X

9

SI T E CE NT E R S

3 Q 1 9 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

3

3 Q 1 9 K E Y TA K E AWAY S - F I V E - Y E A R P L A N O N T R A C K

1

2019 YTD OPERATIONS AND

2

INCREASED OFFO &

RESULTS AHEAD OF PLAN

SSNOI EXPECTATIONS

Leasing activity remains robust; 310 bp leased to occupied spread; 13 anchor openings in 3Q

Shop leasing momentum; high volume with average new lease rents for 3Q above $30/ft

SSNOI guidance 2.75% - 3.25% vs. 1.00% - 2.00% initial guidance

OFFO guidance $1.20-$1.22 vs. $1.15-$1.20 initial guidance

3Q HIGHLIGHTS

3Q SSNOI Well Ahead of Forecast

Sale of DDRTC JV Interest Improves

$195M October Equity Offering

Earlier rent commencements, fewer

Growth/Quality

Further lowers leverage with

projected bankruptcies, higher

Expected disposition of 15% stake in

minimal dilution to OFFO/AFFO/

ancillary and other income

$1.14B joint venture in 1Q20 improves

NAV

portfolio and growth profile

SI T E CE NT E R S

3 Q 1 9 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

4

3 Q 1 9 R E S U LT S S U M M A R Y

$

$

0.08

0.30

3 Q 1 9 E A R N I N G S

3 Q 1 9 O P E R A T I N G

P E R S H A R E

F F O / S H

94.2%

1.6%

6.9%

L E A S E D

S S N O I ( P R O - R ATA )

TTM BLENDED

91.1% COMMENCED

3.0% YTD

LEASING SPREAD

13.8% TTM NEW

LEASE SPREAD

SI T E CE NT E R S

3 Q 1 9 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

5

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 457 M
EBIT 2019 140 M
Net income 2019 51,3 M
Debt 2019 1 973 M
Yield 2019 5,27%
P/E ratio 2019 54,0x
P/E ratio 2020 79,7x
EV / Sales2019 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 10,7x
Capitalization 2 983 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 14,34  $
Last Close Price 15,46  $
Spread / Highest target 3,49%
Spread / Average Target -7,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David R. Lukes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terrance R. Ahern Chairman
Michael A. Makinen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew L. Ostrower Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kim M. Scharf Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SITE CENTERS CORP.39.66%2 983
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-9.00%47 090
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%22 745
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD3.40%21 526
SCENTRE GROUP-0.51%13 973
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION16.80%11 484
