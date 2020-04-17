Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SITE Centers Corp.    SITC

SITE CENTERS CORP.

(SITC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SITE Centers' First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) announced today that financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 will be released prior to the market open on April 30, 2020. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and audio webcast on April 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 888-317-6003 (U.S.), 866-284-3684 (Canada) or 412-317-6061 (international) using passcode 0447058. The call will also be webcast and available in a listen-only mode on SITE Centers’ web site at ir.sitecenters.com.

If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available on SITE Centers’ website for future review. You may also access the telephone replay by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (international) using passcode 10141745 through May 30, 2020.

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SITE CENTERS CORP.
09:01aSITE CENTERS' FIRST QUARTER 2020 EAR : 00 a.m. Eastern Time
BU
04/16SITE CENTERS : Announces Change of Location for 2020 Annual Meeting of Sharehold..
BU
03/26SITE CENTERS : Withdraws 2020 Guidance
BU
03/24SITE CENTERS : Portfolio Composition - March 2020
PU
03/09SITE CENTERS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03SITE CENTERS : Declares First Quarter 2020 Class A and Class K Preferred Share D..
BU
03/02SITE CENTERS : Citi Global Property CEO Conference 2020 Presentation
PU
03/02SITE CENTERS : Announces Revised Schedule for the 2020 Citi Global Property CEO ..
BU
02/27SITE CENTERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/24SITE CENTERS : to Present at the 2020 Citi Global Property CEO Conference
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 452 M
EBIT 2020 153 M
Net income 2020 35,9 M
Debt 2020 1 927 M
Yield 2020 15,1%
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
P/E ratio 2021 29,2x
EV / Sales2020 6,56x
EV / Sales2021 6,33x
Capitalization 1 040 M
Chart SITE CENTERS CORP.
Duration : Period :
SITE Centers Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITE CENTERS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,04  $
Last Close Price 5,41  $
Spread / Highest target 196%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David R. Lukes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terrance R. Ahern Chairman
Michael A. Makinen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Conor Fennerty Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kim M. Scharf Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SITE CENTERS CORP.-61.41%1 040
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.58%18 320
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-64.35%16 229
SCENTRE GROUP0.00%6 722
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-41.24%6 217
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-44.55%5 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group