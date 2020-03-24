Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SITE Centers Corp.    SITC

SITE CENTERS CORP.

(SITC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SITE Centers : Portfolio Composition - March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 07:33pm EDT

SITC Portfolio Composition

S I T E C E N T E R S

M A R C H 2 0 2 0

SITE CENTERS PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

OCCUPIED GLA AT SHARE

ABR AT SHARE

10%

7%

5%

8%

9%

15%

7%

70%

61%

9%

Anchors

Mid-Tier

Nat. Small Shops

Local Small Shops

Ground Leases

( > 1 0 K S F )

( 5 K - 1 0 K S F )

( < 5 K S F )

( < 5 K S F )

Note: As of December 31, 2019 adjusted for the sale of the Company's stake in the DDRTC joint venture. Numbers may not add to 100% due to rounding.

S I T E C E N T E R S

S I T C P O R T F O L I O C O M P O S I T I O N

2

SITE CENTERS RESTAURANT EXPOSURE

ABR AT SHARE

4%

88%

8%

Restaurants

Restaurants

Non-Restaurant

L O C A L

N A T I O N A L

Note: Includes ground leases. As of December 31, 2019 adjusted for the sale of the Company's stake in the DDRTC joint venture. Numbers may not add to 100% due to rounding.

S I T E C E N T E R S

S I T C P O R T F O L I O C O M P O S I T I O N

3

Disclaimer

Site Centers Corp. published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 23:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SITE CENTERS CORP.
03/09SITE CENTERS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03SITE CENTERS : Declares First Quarter 2020 Class A and Class K Preferred Share D..
BU
03/02SITE CENTERS : Citi Global Property CEO Conference 2020 Presentation
PU
03/02SITE CENTERS : Announces Revised Schedule for the 2020 Citi Global Property CEO ..
BU
02/27SITE CENTERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/24SITE CENTERS : to Present at the 2020 Citi Global Property CEO Conference
BU
02/13SITE CENTERS : 4Q19 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
02/13SITE CENTERS CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
02/13SITE CENTERS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Operating Results
BU
02/12SITE CENTERS : Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.20 for First Quarter 2020
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 452 M
EBIT 2020 153 M
Net income 2020 50,9 M
Debt 2020 1 927 M
Yield 2020 15,2%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 6,52x
EV / Sales2021 6,27x
Capitalization 1 019 M
Chart SITE CENTERS CORP.
Duration : Period :
SITE Centers Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITE CENTERS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 13,62  $
Last Close Price 5,40  $
Spread / Highest target 196%
Spread / Average Target 152%
Spread / Lowest Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David R. Lukes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terrance R. Ahern Chairman
Michael A. Makinen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Conor Fennerty Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kim M. Scharf Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SITE CENTERS CORP.-62.34%1 094
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.77%16 916
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-66.33%14 773
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-54.13%9 589
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-44.71%5 920
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-49.65%5 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group