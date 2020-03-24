SITE Centers : Portfolio Composition - March 2020

SITE CENTERS PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

OCCUPIED GLA AT SHARE ABR AT SHARE 10% 7% 5% 8% 9% 15% 7% 70% 61% 9%

Anchors Mid-Tier Nat. Small Shops Local Small Shops Ground Leases ( > 1 0 K S F ) ( 5 K - 1 0 K S F ) ( < 5 K S F ) ( < 5 K S F )

Note: As of December 31, 2019 adjusted for the sale of the Company's stake in the DDRTC joint venture. Numbers may not add to 100% due to rounding.