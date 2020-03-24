|
SITE Centers : Portfolio Composition - March 2020
03/24/2020 | 07:33pm EDT
SITC Portfolio Composition
SITE CENTERS
SITE CENTERS PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
|
OCCUPIED GLA AT SHARE
|
ABR AT SHARE
|
10%
|
7%
|
5%
|
8%
|
|
9%
|
|
|
15%
|
7%
|
|
70%
|
61%
|
|
9%
|
Anchors
|
Mid-Tier
|
Nat. Small Shops
|
Local Small Shops
|
Ground Leases
|
( > 1 0 K S F )
|
( 5 K - 1 0 K S F )
|
( < 5 K S F )
|
( < 5 K S F )
|
|
|
|
|
Note: As of December 31, 2019 adjusted for the sale of the Company's stake in the DDRTC joint venture. Numbers may not add to 100% due to rounding.
|
|
|
2
SITE CENTERS RESTAURANT EXPOSURE
ABR AT SHARE
|
Restaurants
|
Restaurants
|
Non-Restaurant
|
L O C A L
|
N A T I O N A L
|
|
|
Note: Includes ground leases. As of December 31, 2019 adjusted for the sale of the Company's stake in the DDRTC joint venture. Numbers may not add to 100% due to rounding.
|
|
|
3
Disclaimer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|452 M
|EBIT 2020
|153 M
|Net income 2020
|50,9 M
|Debt 2020
|1 927 M
|Yield 2020
|15,2%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|12,1x
|P/E ratio 2021
|13,5x
|EV / Sales2020
|6,52x
|EV / Sales2021
|6,27x
|Capitalization
|1 019 M
|
|
|
Technical analysis trends SITE CENTERS CORP.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Average target price
|
13,62 $
|Last Close Price
|
5,40 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
196%
|Spread / Average Target
|
152%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
104%