Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Site Centers Corp    SITC

SITE CENTERS CORP

(SITC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SITE Centers : Recognized as a Silver Green Lease Leader at the 2019 BOMA International Conference & Expo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) announced today that the Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance recognized the Company as a Silver Green Lease Leader at the 2019 BOMA International Conference & Expo in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Actively engaging with our stakeholders is the core of our ESG platform and we are honored to be recipients of this award,” commented Joe Lopez, Senior Vice President of Operations. “Creating and implementing green lease standards at our properties is a crucial component in working with our tenants to maximize the programs that provide that highest benefit to our tenants, investors, patrons, and communities.”

More information about the Company’s efforts can be found at www.sitecenters.com/sustainability.

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SITE CENTERS CORP
07:01pSITE CENTERS : Recognized as a Silver Green Lease Leader at the 2019 BOMA Intern..
BU
06/20SITE CENTERS' SECOND QUARTER 2019 EA : 00 a.m. Eastern Time
BU
06/11SITE CENTERS CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/04SITE CENTERS : Declares Second Quarter 2019 Class J, Class K, and Class A Prefer..
BU
06/04SITE CENTERS : NAREIT - June 2019 Investor Presentation
PU
05/13SITE CENTERS : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.
PU
05/13SITE CENTERS CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Ma..
AQ
05/09SITE CENTERS : Securities offered to employees under employee benefit plans
PU
05/09SITE CENTERS : Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.20 for Second Quarter 2019
BU
05/03SITE CENTERS : Quarterly report with a continuing view of a company's financial ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 464 M
EBIT 2019 140 M
Net income 2019 32,0 M
Debt 2019 2 023 M
Yield 2019 6,17%
P/E ratio 2019 63,37
P/E ratio 2020 140,21
EV / Sales 2019 9,49x
EV / Sales 2020 9,47x
Capitalization 2 380 M
Chart SITE CENTERS CORP
Duration : Period :
Site Centers Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITE CENTERS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 13,7 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David R. Lukes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terrance R. Ahern Chairman
Michael A. Makinen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew L. Ostrower Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kim M. Scharf Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SITE CENTERS CORP19.06%2 302
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-3.55%51 806
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%25 786
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-4.54%20 972
SCENTRE GROUP0.00%14 068
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION17.35%11 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About