SITE Centers : Recognized as a Silver Green Lease Leader at the 2019 BOMA International Conference & Expo

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) announced today that the Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance recognized the Company as a Silver Green Lease Leader at the 2019 BOMA International Conference & Expo in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Actively engaging with our stakeholders is the core of our ESG platform and we are honored to be recipients of this award,” commented Joe Lopez, Senior Vice President of Operations. “Creating and implementing green lease standards at our properties is a crucial component in working with our tenants to maximize the programs that provide that highest benefit to our tenants, investors, patrons, and communities.”

More information about the Company’s efforts can be found at www.sitecenters.com/sustainability.

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.

