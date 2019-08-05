Site Centers : Quarterly report with a continuing view of a company's financial position
08/05/2019 | 02:50pm EDT
FORM10-Q
SITE Centers Corp. - SITC
Filed: August 05, 2019 (period: June 30, 2019)
Quarterly report with a continuing view of a company's financial position
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 10-Q
QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019
OR
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from to
Commission file number 1-11690
SITE Centers Corp.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Ohio
34-1723097
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
3300 Enterprise Parkway
Beachwood, OH
44122
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (216) 755-5500
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Trading
Title of each class
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Shares, Par Value $0.10 Per Share
SITC
New York Stock Exchange
Depositary Shares, each representing 1/20 of a share of 6.375% Class A Cumulative
SITC PRA
New York Stock Exchange
Redeemable Preferred Shares without Par Value
Depositary Shares, each representing 1/20 of a share of 6.5% Class J Cumulative
SITC PRJ
New York Stock Exchange
Redeemable Preferred Shares without Par Value
Depositary Shares, each representing 1/20 of a share of 6.25% Class K Cumulative
SITC PRK
New York Stock Exchange
Redeemable Preferred Shares without Par Value
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the
preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90
days.
Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§
232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).
Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer
☒
Accelerated filer
☐
Non-accelerated filer
☐
Smaller reporting company ☐
Emerging
growth
company
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ As of July 29, 2019, the registrant had 180,561,816 shares of common stock, $0.10 par value per share, outstanding.
SITE Centers Corp.
QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q
QUARTER ENDED June 30, 2019
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1.
Financial Statements - Unaudited
Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
2
Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
3
Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
4
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
5
Consolidated Statements of Equity for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
6
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
7
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
8
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
21
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk
40
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
41
PART II. OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
42
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
42
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
42
Item 3.
Defaults Upon Senior Securities
42
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures
42
Item 5.
Other Information
42
Item 6.
Exhibits
43
SIGNATURES
44
1
SITE Centers Corp.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited; in thousands, except share amounts)
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Assets
Land
$
861,438
$
873,548
Buildings
3,217,382
3,251,030
Fixtures and tenant improvements
461,187
448,371
4,540,007
4,572,949
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(1,231,448 )
(1,172,357 )
3,308,559
3,400,592
Construction in progress and land
72,124
54,917
Total real estate assets, net
3,380,683
3,455,509
Investments in and advances to joint ventures, net
340,881
329,623
Investment in and advances to affiliate
223,759
223,985
Cash and cash equivalents
9,421
11,087
Restricted cash
1,744
2,563
Accounts receivable
63,935
67,335
Other assets, net
122,319
116,229
$
4,142,742
$
4,206,331
Liabilities and Equity
Unsecured indebtedness:
Senior notes, net
$
1,646,985
$
1,646,007
Term loan, net
49,698
49,655
Revolving credit facilities
75,000
100,000
1,771,683
1,795,662
Mortgage indebtedness, net
87,192
88,743
Total indebtedness
1,858,875
1,884,405
Accounts payable and other liabilities
211,975
203,662
Dividends payable
44,641
45,262
Total liabilities
2,115,491
2,133,329
Commitments and contingencies
SITE Centers Equity
Class A-6.375% cumulative redeemable preferred shares, without par value, $500 liquidation value;
750,000 shares authorized; 350,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and
December 31, 2018
175,000
175,000
Class J-6.5% cumulative redeemable preferred shares, without par value, $500 liquidation value;
750,000 shares authorized; 400,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and
December 31, 2018
200,000
200,000
Class K-6.25% cumulative redeemable preferred shares, without par value, $500 liquidation value;
750,000 shares authorized; 300,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and
December 31, 2018
150,000
150,000
Common shares, with par value, $0.10 stated value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 184,717,977 and
184,711,545 shares issued at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
18,472
18,471
Additional paid-in capital
5,546,407
5,544,220
Accumulated distributions in excess of net income
(4,016,360 )
(3,980,151 )
Deferred compensation obligation
8,046
8,193
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(769 )
(1,381 )
Less: Common shares in treasury at cost: 4,481,766 and 3,373,114 shares at June 30, 2019 and
December 31, 2018, respectively
(56,659 )
(44,278 )
Total SITE Centers shareholders' equity
2,024,137
2,070,074
Non-controlling interests
3,114
2,928
Total equity
2,027,251
2,073,002
$
4,142,742
$
4,206,331
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
2
