SITE CENTERS CORP

(SITC)
Site Centers : Quarterly report with a continuing view of a company's financial position

08/05/2019 | 02:50pm EDT

FORM10-Q

SITE Centers Corp. - SITC

Filed: August 05, 2019 (period: June 30, 2019)

Quarterly report with a continuing view of a company's financial position

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 10-Q

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission file number 1-11690

SITE Centers Corp.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Ohio

34-1723097

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

3300 Enterprise Parkway

Beachwood, OH

44122

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (216) 755-5500

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Title of each class

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Shares, Par Value $0.10 Per Share

SITC

New York Stock Exchange

Depositary Shares, each representing 1/20 of a share of 6.375% Class A Cumulative

SITC PRA

New York Stock Exchange

Redeemable Preferred Shares without Par Value

Depositary Shares, each representing 1/20 of a share of 6.5% Class J Cumulative

SITC PRJ

New York Stock Exchange

Redeemable Preferred Shares without Par Value

Depositary Shares, each representing 1/20 of a share of 6.25% Class K Cumulative

SITC PRK

New York Stock Exchange

Redeemable Preferred Shares without Par Value

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the

preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90

days.

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§

232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging

growth

company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No As of July 29, 2019, the registrant had 180,561,816 shares of common stock, $0.10 par value per share, outstanding.

SITE Centers Corp.

QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q

QUARTER ENDED June 30, 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Financial Statements - Unaudited

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

2

Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

3

Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

4

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

5

Consolidated Statements of Equity for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

6

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

7

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

8

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

21

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk

40

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

41

PART II. OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

42

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

42

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

42

Item 3.

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

42

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

42

Item 5.

Other Information

42

Item 6.

Exhibits

43

SIGNATURES

44

SITE Centers Corp.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited; in thousands, except share amounts)

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Assets

Land

$

861,438

$

873,548

Buildings

3,217,382

3,251,030

Fixtures and tenant improvements

461,187

448,371

4,540,007

4,572,949

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(1,231,448 )

(1,172,357 )

3,308,559

3,400,592

Construction in progress and land

72,124

54,917

Total real estate assets, net

3,380,683

3,455,509

Investments in and advances to joint ventures, net

340,881

329,623

Investment in and advances to affiliate

223,759

223,985

Cash and cash equivalents

9,421

11,087

Restricted cash

1,744

2,563

Accounts receivable

63,935

67,335

Other assets, net

122,319

116,229

$

4,142,742

$

4,206,331

Liabilities and Equity

Unsecured indebtedness:

Senior notes, net

$

1,646,985

$

1,646,007

Term loan, net

49,698

49,655

Revolving credit facilities

75,000

100,000

1,771,683

1,795,662

Mortgage indebtedness, net

87,192

88,743

Total indebtedness

1,858,875

1,884,405

Accounts payable and other liabilities

211,975

203,662

Dividends payable

44,641

45,262

Total liabilities

2,115,491

2,133,329

Commitments and contingencies

SITE Centers Equity

Class A-6.375% cumulative redeemable preferred shares, without par value, $500 liquidation value;

750,000 shares authorized; 350,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018

175,000

175,000

Class J-6.5% cumulative redeemable preferred shares, without par value, $500 liquidation value;

750,000 shares authorized; 400,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018

200,000

200,000

Class K-6.25% cumulative redeemable preferred shares, without par value, $500 liquidation value;

750,000 shares authorized; 300,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018

150,000

150,000

Common shares, with par value, $0.10 stated value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 184,717,977 and

184,711,545 shares issued at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

18,472

18,471

Additional paid-in capital

5,546,407

5,544,220

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(4,016,360 )

(3,980,151 )

Deferred compensation obligation

8,046

8,193

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(769 )

(1,381 )

Less: Common shares in treasury at cost: 4,481,766 and 3,373,114 shares at June 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively

(56,659 )

(44,278 )

Total SITE Centers shareholders' equity

2,024,137

2,070,074

Non-controlling interests

3,114

2,928

Total equity

2,027,251

2,073,002

$

4,142,742

$

4,206,331

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

