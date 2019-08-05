Site Centers : Quarterly report with a continuing view of a company's financial position

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

Quarterly report with a continuing view of a company's financial position

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 10-Q

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission file number 1-11690

SITE Centers Corp.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Ohio 34-1723097 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 3300 Enterprise Parkway Beachwood, OH 44122 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (216) 755-5500

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading Title of each class Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Shares, Par Value $0.10 Per Share SITC New York Stock Exchange Depositary Shares, each representing 1/20 of a share of 6.375% Class A Cumulative SITC PRA New York Stock Exchange Redeemable Preferred Shares without Par Value Depositary Shares, each representing 1/20 of a share of 6.5% Class J Cumulative SITC PRJ New York Stock Exchange Redeemable Preferred Shares without Par Value Depositary Shares, each representing 1/20 of a share of 6.25% Class K Cumulative SITC PRK New York Stock Exchange Redeemable Preferred Shares without Par Value Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐

Source: SITE Centers Corp., 10-Q, August 05, 2019 Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.