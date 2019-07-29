Site Centers : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.
0
07/29/2019 | 08:25am EDT
FORM8-K
SITE Centers Corp. - SITC
Filed: July 29, 2019 (period: July 29, 2019)
Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 29, 2019
SITE Centers Corp.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in charter)
Ohio
1-11690
34-1723097
(State or other jurisdiction
(Commission
(IRS Employer
of incorporation)
File Number)
Identification No.)
3300 Enterprise Parkway, Beachwood, Ohio
44122
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (216)755-5500
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Trading
Title of each class
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Shares, Par Value $0.10 Per Share
SITC
New York Stock Exchange
Depositary Shares, each representing 1/20 of a
SITC PRA
New York Stock Exchange
share of 6.375% Class A Cumulative Redeemable
Preferred Shares without Par Value
Depositary Shares, each representing 1/20 of a
SITC PRJ
New York Stock Exchange
share of 6.5% Class J Cumulative Redeemable
Preferred Shares without Par Value
Depositary Shares, each representing 1/20 of a
SITC PRK
New York Stock Exchange
share of 6.25% Class K Cumulative Redeemable
Preferred Shares without Par Value
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On July 29, 2019, SITE Centers Corp. (the "Company") issued a quarterly financial supplement containing financial and property information of the Company ("Quarterly Supplement") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, which includes a News Release containing financial results of the Company. A copy of the Company's Quarterly Financial Supplement dated June 30, 2019, is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, which is incorporated herein by reference. This information shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into a filing under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or the Exchange Act, except as shall be set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No.
Description
99.1Quarterly financial supplement dated as of June 30, 2019.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
SITE Centers Corp.
By:
/s/ Christa A. Vesy
Name:
Christa A. Vesy
Title:
Executive Vice President
and Chief Accounting Officer
Date: July 29, 2019
