SITE CENTERS CORP

(SITC)
Site Centers : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.

07/29/2019 | 08:25am EDT

FORM8-K

SITE Centers Corp. - SITC

Filed: July 29, 2019 (period: July 29, 2019)

Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 29, 2019

SITE Centers Corp.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in charter)

Ohio

1-11690

34-1723097

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

3300 Enterprise Parkway, Beachwood, Ohio

44122

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (216) 755-5500

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Title of each class

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Shares, Par Value $0.10 Per Share

SITC

New York Stock Exchange

Depositary Shares, each representing 1/20 of a

SITC PRA

New York Stock Exchange

share of 6.375% Class A Cumulative Redeemable

Preferred Shares without Par Value

Depositary Shares, each representing 1/20 of a

SITC PRJ

New York Stock Exchange

share of 6.5% Class J Cumulative Redeemable

Preferred Shares without Par Value

Depositary Shares, each representing 1/20 of a

SITC PRK

New York Stock Exchange

share of 6.25% Class K Cumulative Redeemable

Preferred Shares without Par Value

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 29, 2019, SITE Centers Corp. (the "Company") issued a quarterly financial supplement containing financial and property information of the Company ("Quarterly Supplement") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, which includes a News Release containing financial results of the Company. A copy of the Company's Quarterly Financial Supplement dated June 30, 2019, is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, which is incorporated herein by reference. This information shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into a filing under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or the Exchange Act, except as shall be set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No.

Description

99.1Quarterly financial supplement dated as of June 30, 2019.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

SITE Centers Corp.

By:

/s/ Christa A. Vesy

Name:

Christa A. Vesy

Title:

Executive Vice President

and Chief Accounting Officer

Date: July 29, 2019

