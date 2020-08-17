SiteOne Landscape Supply : Alliance Stone Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today that Alliance Stone has joined SiteOne. Alliance Stone serves the greater Atlanta, GA market from a single location focused on the distribution of hardscapes to landscape professionals.

“Alliance Stone is a terrific addition to SiteOne with a dedicated stone center and strong hardscapes and natural stone expertise to complement our current team and existing full line of products in the Atlanta, GA market,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“Alliance Stone has a rich history and talented associates who share our passion to provide quality products, service and value to our customers. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience in the green industry and the combination of Alliance Stone and SiteOne is yet another step closer to achieving our goal,” said Black. “This is our fifth acquisition to date in 2020 as we continue to add great companies to the SiteOne family.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200817005680/en/