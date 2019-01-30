SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: SITE), the
largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in
the United States, today announced that the Company will release its
fourth quarter and full year 2018 results before the market opens on
Tuesday, February 19, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to
discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.
Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the
live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of
the Company's website at http://investors.siteone.com.
The online replay will be available on the same website immediately
following the call.
The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003
(domestic) or (201) 493-6725 (international). A telephonic replay will
be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (844)
512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for
the live call and the replay is 13686636. The replay will be available
until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 5, 2019.
About SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only
national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United
States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily
residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the
design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and
other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/
