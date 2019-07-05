Log in
SiteOne Landscape Supply : L.H. Voss Materials Dublin, Mt. Diablo Landscape Centers and Clarks Home & Gardens Join SiteOne Landscape Supply

07/05/2019 | 09:16am EDT

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), the only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, announced today the acquisition of the wholesale distribution business of L.H. Voss Materials Dublin and its affiliates, Mt. Diablo Landscape Centers and Clarks Home & Gardens, with five locations across the east bay in northern California focused on the distribution of hardscapes and landscape supplies to landscape professionals.

“L.H. Voss Materials Dublin, Mt. Diablo and Clarks are a natural fit with SiteOne as they help expand our geographical presence across the east bay market for hardscape and landscape materials. This acquisition aligns with our mission to be the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals in the markets we serve,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“L.H. Voss Materials Dublin, Mt. Diablo and Clarks have a passionate and talented team providing exceptional service and value to their customers. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience in the green industry and this combination brings us one step closer to achieving that goal,” said Black. “This is our sixth acquisition to date in 2019 as we continue to expand the number of markets in which we provide a full range of landscape products and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/


© Business Wire 2019
