SiteOne Landscape Supply : Stone and Soil Depot, Inc. Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), announced today the
acquisition of Stone and Soil Depot, Inc., a leading distributor of
hardscapes and landscape supplies with three locations in the Greater
San Antonio, Texas market.
“Stone and Soil Depot is a terrific addition to SiteOne as they add both
natural and manufactured stone products as well as landscape supplies to
our existing irrigation, agronomic, nursery and landscape lighting
product lines in Central Texas. This acquisition aligns with our mission
to be the best full line distributor to landscape professionals and
represents our second dedicated hardscape and landscape supply company
in Texas,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply
“We are thrilled to have Stone and Soil Depot’s extremely talented and
seasoned team join the SiteOne family,” said Black. “This is our fifth
acquisition to date in 2019 as we continue to expand the number of
markets in which we provide a full range of products and services to our
customers.”
About SiteOne Landscape Supply:
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national
wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has
a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential
and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design,
installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other
outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005803/en/