SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC

(SITE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SiteOne Landscape Supply : Stone and Soil Depot, Inc. Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

0
05/22/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), announced today the acquisition of Stone and Soil Depot, Inc., a leading distributor of hardscapes and landscape supplies with three locations in the Greater San Antonio, Texas market.

“Stone and Soil Depot is a terrific addition to SiteOne as they add both natural and manufactured stone products as well as landscape supplies to our existing irrigation, agronomic, nursery and landscape lighting product lines in Central Texas. This acquisition aligns with our mission to be the best full line distributor to landscape professionals and represents our second dedicated hardscape and landscape supply company in Texas,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply

“We are thrilled to have Stone and Soil Depot’s extremely talented and seasoned team join the SiteOne family,” said Black. “This is our fifth acquisition to date in 2019 as we continue to expand the number of markets in which we provide a full range of products and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 343 M
EBIT 2019 138 M
Net income 2019 75,0 M
Debt 2019 523 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,95
P/E ratio 2020 28,77
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 2 682 M
Chart SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC
Duration : Period :
SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 66,4 $
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Doug Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Guthrie CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Ross Anker EVP-Marketing & Information Technology
William W. Douglas Lead Independent Director
Jack L. Wyszomierski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC20.30%2 682
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-11.15%9 879
KWS SAAT SE18.65%2 241
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.29.14%1 653
BAYWA AG30.10%1 043
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS11.17%1 024
