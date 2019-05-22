SiteOne Landscape Supply : Stone and Soil Depot, Inc. Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), announced today the acquisition of Stone and Soil Depot, Inc., a leading distributor of hardscapes and landscape supplies with three locations in the Greater San Antonio, Texas market.

“Stone and Soil Depot is a terrific addition to SiteOne as they add both natural and manufactured stone products as well as landscape supplies to our existing irrigation, agronomic, nursery and landscape lighting product lines in Central Texas. This acquisition aligns with our mission to be the best full line distributor to landscape professionals and represents our second dedicated hardscape and landscape supply company in Texas,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply

“We are thrilled to have Stone and Soil Depot’s extremely talented and seasoned team join the SiteOne family,” said Black. “This is our fifth acquisition to date in 2019 as we continue to expand the number of markets in which we provide a full range of products and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

