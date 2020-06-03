SiteOne Landscape Supply : to Participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Virtual Conference

Log in
06/03/2020 | 09:32am EDT

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), announced today that Doug Black, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; John Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Salmon, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development, will be participating in William Blair’s 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 9, 2020. Management is scheduled to present virtually on Tuesday, June 9, at 3:20 p.m. CT (4:20 p.m. ET). A link to the live webcast along with additional investor materials and company information will be available on the Investor Relations section of SiteOne’s website at: http://investors.siteone.com/.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.


© Business Wire 2020
