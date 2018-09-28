SITI B&T : The board of directors approves the consolidated interim financial report 2018

Log in
09/28/2018 | 08:27pm CEST

The Group continues its strategy focused on the development of innovative products and on the internationalization process.

Revenues expected to increase in 2018 compared to the previous year thanks to a consistent order backlog and a greater concentration of turnover in the second half.

Net financial position of Euro 51.7 million, substantially stable compared to Euro 48.4 million at 30 June the previous year.

Formigine, 28 September 2018 - The Board of Directors of SITI-B&T GROUP S.p.A., a complete plant manufacturer serving the global ceramic industry, listed on the AIM Italia market (Ticker: SITI), approved the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2018.

'The first half of 2018 grants to have a view of the performance of the year and the prospects for the year that are expected to increase for 2018 thanks to backlog orders higher than the previous year. Our international presence allows the Group to continue its revenue growth path. The focus on Research and Development is always very strong, I would say central in our strategy, and the current fair demonstrates this with the numerous innovations we are presenting.' - commented Fabio Tarozzi, Chairman and CEO of SITI-B&T GROUP S.p.A.

KEY CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AT 30 JUNE 2018

SITI-B&T GROUP S.P.A. in the first half of 2018, sales revenues amounted to Euro 79,7 million compared to Euro 91 million in the same period of 2017. As for previous years, due to the seasonality of orders, the revenues recorded in thefirst half are not proportional to the figure achieved by the Group annually. Sales revenues at 30 June, added to the value of the billable portfolio in 2018 and already acquired at 30 June, grew by 5.7% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The EBITDA of SITI-B&T GROUP S.p.A. before non-recurring items at 30 June 2018 is equal to 3.4% of revenues (Euro 2.7 million), substantially stable compared to 3.7% of revenues at 30 June 2017 (Euro 3.4 million).

The net profit of SITI-B&T GROUP S.p.A. at 30 June 2018 was negative for Euro 0.9 million compared to negative Euro 1.2 million at 30 June 2017.

The consolidated Net financial position at 30 June 2018 amounted to Euro 51.7 million compared to Euro 48.4 million at 30 June 2017; it amounted to Euro 33.6 million at 31 December 2017. Cash use, mainly absorbed by the increase in working capital, is in line with the concentration of production of orders that will be delivered in the second half.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS BY 30 JUNE 2018

New BT-LOG Logistics Center

In the first half of 2018, BT-LOG was inaugurated, the new logistics center that will centralize all the logistic activities of the parent company in a large area with over 36,000 covered square meters.

New products

The impulse for growth comes once again from the development of new products such as the leading product lines in energy saving with low environmental impact, driven by Titanium® kilns, and the technologies designed to give the finished product a high aesthetic added value with digital decoration of Projecta Engineering and Ancora finishing machines.

The level of the order backlog and the introduction of the most recent innovations make it reasonably possible to achieve an increase in sales revenue volumes for 2018 compared to the previous year, giving continuity to the organic growth trend that has recorded an increase of 30% in the last 5 years.

Disclaimer

SITI - B&T Group S.p.A. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 18:26:09 UTC
