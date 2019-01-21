Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Siti B&T Group SpA    SITI   IT0005171936

SITI B&T GROUP SPA (SITI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/21
4.02 EUR   -1.95%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SITI B&T : acquires the whole minority share of Projecta Engineering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 01:04pm EST

Formigine, 21 January 2019 - SITI BT Group S.p.A., manufacturer of complete systems for tiles and sanitary ware, listed on the AIM Italia market (ticker: SITI) has reported the acquisition of 48% of the share capital of Projecta Engineering, the group company that operates in digital decoration technologies, consolidating its holding at 100%.

Projecta Engineering also holds 62.5% of Digital Design, the company involved in design and graphic research services.

'We have today consolidated ownership of a company - Fabio Tarozzi comments, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SITI BT Group - that is one of the cornerstones of our Group. Since it was purchased, basically a start-up in 2010, Projecta Engineering has become one of the reference companies for digital decoration technologies on the ceramic market. The constant technological innovation of products and the introduction of cutting-edge ideas and solutions allows us to offer excellence in the look of the final product'.

Projecta Engineering 2017 has booked turnover of 35.6 million euros, achieving EBITDA of 3.7 million euros. The Net Financial Position as at 31.12.2017 was 5.2 million euros with Shareholders' Equity of 11.5 million euros (figures include the share held in Digital Design).

The transaction was performed for a value of 4.7 million euros, of which 3.375 million euros payable in three annual instalments of 1.125 million each.

Projecta Engineering has a staff of 74, of whom 22 in the Research and Development Department alone; it holds 17 patents with investments in R&D worth in excess of a million euros per year.

Recently, Projecta Engineering has launched numerous innovative products on the market, such as the Full Digital Decoration line,designed with water-based environmentally-friendly technology (with efficient, environmentally-friendly water-based inks), the Industry 4.0 supervision unit and the Innova® family of large format digital printers.

In 2018, an internal development centre was opened, dedicated to the decoration of on-ceramic surfaces (glass, wood, plastic, bricks, cements, etc.), which allowed for the first products to be launched on the market in January 2019.

Disclaimer

SITI - B&T Group S.p.A. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 18:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SITI B&T GROUP SPA
01:04pSITI B&T : acquires the whole minority share of Projecta Engineering
PU
2018SITI B&T : opens a new branch in Russia
PU
2018SITI B&T : The board of directors approves the consolidated interim financial re..
PU
2018TECNARGILLA, CERSAIE AND A FUORISALO : SITI B&T's season of innovation
PU
2018SITI B&T : BT further strengthens its poon in international markets
PU
2017SITI B&T : World ceramic leader RAK, focuses on Ancora finishing technology
PU
2017SITI B&T : Board of directors approves consolidated interim financial report 201..
PU
2017SITI B&T : a key player at the 30th edition of Ceramics China
PU
2017SITI B&T : selected by Borsa Italiana to meet international investors in London
PU
2017SITI B&T : posts record figures in 2016
PU
More news
Chart SITI B&T GROUP SPA
Duration : Period :
Siti B&T Group SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Fabio Tarozzi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claudio Forlani CFO, Director & Head-Investor Relations
Marco Tarozzi Director & Managing Director
Giovanni Barbanti Independent Director
Federico Palmieri Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SITI B&T GROUP SPA2.50%58
NORDSON CORPORATION7.48%7 431
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 292
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC8.32%4 611
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%3 737
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED12.89%3 491
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.