Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Siti B&T Group SpA    SITI   IT0005171936

SITI B&T GROUP SPA

(SITI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siti B&T : – B&T GROUP acquires a 75% share in the company Diatex S.p.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 05:36am EDT

Formigine, 27 June 2019 - SITI B&T Group SpA, a supplier of technology and complete systems for the global ceramic tile and sanitaryware industry, listed on the AIM Italia market (Ticker: SITI), announces that it has today signed a binding purchase contract for the acquisition of 75% of the shares of Diatex SpA of Villaverla (VI) active in the production of diamond tools for stone and ceramics processing.

Diatex S.p.A. is a providing customers with the tools used by the squaring and cutting machines and for finishing the final product, including the machines produced by Ancora, a SITI - B&T group company specializing in ceramic tile finishing. In 2018, Diatex S.p.A. generated a turnover of 10.7 million Euro, reaching a normalized EBITDA of 1.9 million Euro and the Net Financial Position of the company at 31.12.2018 was 1.2 million Euro.

'This acquisition - comments Fabio Tarozzi, CEO of SITI B&T Group - allows us to exploit new synergies with finishing technologies (by the company Ancora) to be able to offer new high-performance products and new services to customers. With this operation, Diatex will also benefit from the Group's international network to give a strong boost to exports'.

The acquisition of 75% of the company shares took place at a value of 7.5 million Euro, whose payment is expected to be 6 million Euro at the closing set for December 2019 and for 1.5 million Euro at 30 months from closing date.

Put & Call options have also been provided for, to be used after 5 years on the residual shares whose price will depend on the value of the company on the date the option is exercised.

The acquisition process was coordinated for SITI-B&T by advisors K Finance (Milan) and S.CO.A. (Bologna).

Disclaimer

SITI - B&T Group S.p.A. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 09:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SITI B&T GROUP SPA
05:36aSITI B&T : – B&T GROUP acquires a 75% share in the company Diatex S.p.A.
PU
01/21SITI B&T : acquires the whole minority share of Projecta Engineering
PU
2018SITI B&T : opens a new branch in Russia
PU
2018SITI B&T : The board of directors approves the consolidated interim financial re..
PU
2018TECNARGILLA, CERSAIE AND A FUORISALO : SITI B&T's season of innovation
PU
2018SITI B&T : BT further strengthens its poon in international markets
PU
2017SITI B&T : World ceramic leader RAK, focuses on Ancora finishing technology
PU
2017SITI B&T : Board of directors approves consolidated interim financial report 201..
PU
2017SITI B&T : a key player at the 30th edition of Ceramics China
PU
2017SITI B&T : selected by Borsa Italiana to meet international investors in London
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 213 M
EBIT 2019 13,5 M
Net income 2019 7,80 M
Debt 2019 35,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,52
P/E ratio 2020 5,94
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 49,9 M
Chart SITI B&T GROUP SPA
Duration : Period :
Siti B&T Group SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,00 €
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabio Tarozzi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claudio Forlani CFO, Director & Head-Investor Relations
Marco Tarozzi Director & Managing Director
Giovanni Barbanti Independent Director
Federico Palmieri Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SITI B&T GROUP SPA-0.50%57
NORDSON CORPORATION13.91%7 968
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 311
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 070
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-6.71%4 045
VALMET22.12%3 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About