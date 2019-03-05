Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation On Behalf Of Sito Mobile Ltd. Investors (SITO)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it is investigating
potential claims on behalf of investors of Sito Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO)
(“SITO” or “the Company”) and whether the Company’s officers and
directors complied with their legal obligations to the Company and its
shareholders.
The investigation concerns whether the Company and its directors
breached any fiduciary duties owed to shareholders.
On January 3, 2017, the Company disclosed undesirable quarterly results
for the quarter ending December 31, 2016 that were "negatively affected
this year by restrained advertising spending during a period of
heightened and elongated media focus on this year's U.S. election." The
results contradicted positive statements made previously by the
Company's Chief Executive Officer Jerry Hugon November 14,
2016 regarding revenue growth with "a very positive outlook for the
remainder of this year and throughout 2017" and that there would not be
a significant drop off from the election. On this news, share of SITO
fell significantly, thereby injuring investors.
If you own SITO shares, if you have information or would like to learn
more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite
2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at
888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305006050/en/