Robbins Arroyo LLP: Litigation Continues Against SITO Mobile, Ltd. (SITO)

02/07/2019 | 05:27pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NasdaqCM: SITO) may face damages caused by a pending securities class action lawsuit. SITO provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights in the United States and Canada.

Shareholder Class Action Alleging Defendants Made Materially False and Misleading Statements Survives Motion to Dismiss

Investors filed a class action complaint against SITO for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the complaint, SITO made misleading statements regarding the 2016 presidential election and the negative impact that it had on the company's sales and revenues. Further, SITO officials misappropriated funds from the company through illicit expense reimbursement requests and credit card charges, while at the same time promoting the company's success and seeking to raise funds from the uninformed public. When SITO revealed to investors that the company's revenue had suffered due to restrained advertising spending, SITO's market capitalization declined by approximately $40 million. On January 30, 2019, U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas denied in part defendant's motion to dismiss plaintiff's complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/sito-mobile-feb-19/

SITO Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 39,7 M
EBIT 2018 -16,7 M
Net income 2018 -18,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 50,6 M
Chart SITO MOBILE LTD
Duration : Period :
Sito Mobile Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITO MOBILE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,73 $
Spread / Average Target 88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. Pallack Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Bond Chairman
William A. Seagrave Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Michael Blanche Chief Technology Officer
Steven Bornstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SITO MOBILE LTD121.11%51
SNAP INC55.90%11 123
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC3.48%8 335
GRUBHUB INC9.30%7 614
MOMO INC (ADR)26.86%6 161
SEA LTD (ADR)30.74%4 958
