Robbins Arroyo LLP: Litigation Continues Against SITO Mobile, Ltd. (SITO)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NasdaqCM: SITO) may face
damages caused by a pending securities class action lawsuit. SITO
provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and
consumer insights in the United States and Canada.
Shareholder Class Action Alleging Defendants Made Materially False
and Misleading Statements Survives Motion to Dismiss
Investors filed a class action complaint against SITO for alleged
violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the
complaint, SITO made misleading statements regarding the 2016
presidential election and the negative impact that it had on the
company's sales and revenues. Further, SITO officials misappropriated
funds from the company through illicit expense reimbursement requests
and credit card charges, while at the same time promoting the company's
success and seeking to raise funds from the uninformed public. When SITO
revealed to investors that the company's revenue had suffered due to
restrained advertising spending, SITO's market capitalization declined
by approximately $40 million. On January 30, 2019, U.S. District Court
Judge Esther Salas denied in part defendant's motion to dismiss
plaintiff's complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed.
SITO Shareholders Have Legal Options
