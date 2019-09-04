Sivers IMA : high-performance lasers gain traction in China

Sivers IMA (Nasdaq First North: SIVE) today announced its subsidiary CST Global's XG-PON lasers show outstanding performance and are seeing rising demand in China.

'We are seeing increased demand in the fiber-to-the-home market, especially in China. This is fueled by the strong preference for UK-sourced materials which gives us a unique position as a supplier. By offering lasers that perform significantly above the specification requirements of the International Telecommunication Union, our customers are as good as future proof,' said Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers IMA.

For more information, please see the https://www.cstglobal.uk/news.

