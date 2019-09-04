Log in
Sivers IMA : high-performance lasers gain traction in China

09/04/2019 | 09:47am EDT

Sivers IMA (Nasdaq First North: SIVE) today announced its subsidiary CST Global's XG-PON lasers show outstanding performance and are seeing rising demand in China.

'We are seeing increased demand in the fiber-to-the-home market, especially in China. This is fueled by the strong preference for UK-sourced materials which gives us a unique position as a supplier. By offering lasers that perform significantly above the specification requirements of the International Telecommunication Union, our customers are as good as future proof,' said Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers IMA.

For more information, please see the https://www.cstglobal.uk/news.

For more information, please contact: Anders Storm, CEO
Tel: +46 70 262 6390
E-mail: anders.storm@siversima.com

Erik Penser Bank is appointed Sivers IMA Holding AB's Certified Advisor at Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Tel: +46 8 463 80 00

e-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Sivers IMA Holding AB is a leading and internationally renowned supplier, publicly traded under SIVE at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The wholly owned subsidiaries Sivers IMA and CST Global develop, manufacture and sell cutting-edge chips, components, modules and subsystems based on proprietary advanced semiconductor technology in microwave, millimeter wave and optical semiconductors. Headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Learn more at http://siversima.com.

Disclaimer

Sivers IMA Holding AB published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 13:46:02 UTC
