MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Six Flags Entertainment Corp    SIX

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP

(SIX)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News

Frontier City : Opens Saturday for 61st Season

04/02/2019 | 05:58pm EDT

New Children’s Area, Summer Concerts and Thrills for All Ages Await Guests

Frontier City — Oklahoma’s biggest and best theme park opens on Saturday, April 6 for a thrilling new season. The 2019 season brings something for everyone to enjoy. Debuting for thrill-seekers in training will be four new attractions, enchanting new theming, and fresh, reimagined updates in the park’s new woodsy-themed kids area, Timber Town. Guests can soar high above the frontier on Oklahoma’s only suspended coaster, The Steel Lasso, or cool off and make a splash in Frontier City’s popular Wild West Water Works where the slides feature back-to-back turns, thrilling dips and 360° curves.

“We are excited to welcome guests for our most thrilling season and our first full season since rejoining the Six Flags family of parks,” said General Manager Trevor Leonard. “The unique, new kids’ area, along with the park’s signature collection of rides and attractions combined with our Summer Concert Series will give Members and Season Pass Holders reasons to visit all year long with family and friends.”

Live in-park entertainment and the Summer Concert Series sponsored by Subway is back and better than ever with six exciting shows. The 2019 lineup features superstar acts like Skillet (5/18); Granger Smith (6/1); Casting Crowns (6/22); Daughtry (7/20); For King & Country (8/10); and Randy Rogers and Stoney LaRue (8/24) and more. All shows and concerts are free with park admission.

The park will be open weekends beginning April 6 and then daily starting May 25. Frontier City offers fun for the entire family with more than 100 rides, attractions, shows, and special events— including a July 4th fireworks celebration, Fright Fest®, and Holiday in the Park®.

Six Flags 2019 Memberships and Season Passes are currently on sale. Members can now enjoy priority park entry, preferred parking and tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise purchases all season long. Gold Plus, Platinum, Diamond and Diamond Elite levels are available featuring all the perks of a Season Pass plus other benefits including admission to all Six Flags branded theme and waterparks, skip the line passes, unlimited soft drinks and much more! For more information, visit the Membership Sales Center or go online to http://www.sixflags.com/frontiercity/store/season-passes and sign up.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter Like us on Facebook

Editor’s Note: For media opportunities and complimentary tickets please call Christin King at 405-478-2140 ext. 299 or e-mail crking@sftp.com


© Business Wire 2019
