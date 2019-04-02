Frontier City : Opens Saturday for 61st Season

New Children’s Area, Summer Concerts and Thrills for All Ages Await
Guests
Frontier
City — Oklahoma’s biggest and best theme park opens on Saturday,
April 6 for a thrilling new season. The 2019 season brings something for
everyone to enjoy. Debuting for thrill-seekers in training will be four
new attractions, enchanting new theming, and fresh, reimagined updates
in the park’s new woodsy-themed kids area, Timber Town. Guests
can soar high above the frontier on Oklahoma’s only suspended coaster, The
Steel Lasso, or cool off and make a splash in Frontier City’s
popular Wild West Water Works where the slides feature back-to-back
turns, thrilling dips and 360° curves.
“We are excited to welcome guests for our most thrilling season and our
first full season since rejoining the Six Flags family of parks,” said
General Manager Trevor Leonard. “The unique, new kids’ area, along with
the park’s signature collection of rides and attractions combined with
our Summer Concert Series will give Members and Season Pass Holders
reasons to visit all year long with family and friends.”
Live in-park entertainment and the Summer Concert Series sponsored by
Subway is back and better than ever with six exciting shows. The 2019
lineup features superstar acts like Skillet (5/18); Granger
Smith (6/1); Casting Crowns (6/22); Daughtry (7/20);
For King & Country (8/10); and Randy Rogers and Stoney LaRue (8/24)
and more. All shows and concerts are free with park admission.
The park will be open weekends beginning April 6 and then daily starting
May 25. Frontier City offers fun for the entire family with more than
100 rides, attractions, shows, and special events— including a July 4th
fireworks celebration, Fright Fest®, and Holiday in
the Park®.
Six Flags 2019 Memberships and Season Passes are currently on sale.
Members can now enjoy priority park entry, preferred parking and
tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise
purchases all season long. Gold Plus, Platinum, Diamond and Diamond
Elite levels are available featuring all the perks of a Season Pass plus
other benefits including admission to all Six Flags branded theme and
waterparks, skip the line passes, unlimited soft drinks and much more!
For more information, visit the Membership Sales Center or go online to http://www.sixflags.com/frontiercity/store/season-passes and
sign up.
