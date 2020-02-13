Log in
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/13/2020 | 08:13pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Six Flags” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SIX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 25, 2018 and January 9, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 13, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Six Flags suffered from park development delays in China with partner Riverside. The delays were not “short-term” by any reasonable definition, in fact, the delays were both long-term and material in nature. Riverside was in a state of severe financial distress and did not have the resources necessary to complete its projects with the Company. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Six Flags, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 487 M
EBIT 2019 437 M
Net income 2019 204 M
Debt 2019 2 169 M
Yield 2019 8,41%
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,69x
EV / Sales2020 3,69x
Capitalization 3 311 M
