Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Six Flags Entertainment Corporation    SIX

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

(SIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SIX FLAGS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation - SIX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 10:51pm EST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 13, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), if they purchased the Company’s shares between April 25, 2018 and January 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Get Help

Six Flags investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-six-flags-entertainment-corporation-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Six Flags and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 10, 2020, pre-market, the Company disclosed a range of negative information including difficulties and delays with the development of its parks in China and that its exclusive partner in the China projects, Chinese real estate developer, Riverside Investment Group Co. Ltd., had defaulted on its payment obligations to Six Flags. As a result, the Company would realize no revenue from its agreements with Riverside in the fourth quarter of 2019 and expected to make a negative $1 million revenue adjustment as well as one-time charges totaling approximately $10 million.

On this news, the price of Six Flags’ shares plummeted nearly 18% on high trading volume.

The case is Electrical Workers Pension Fund, Local 103, I.B.E.W. v. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, 3:20-cv-00346.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CO
10:51pSIX FLAGS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of ..
BU
04:52pDomino's Pizza, E-Trade rise, Boston Beer, Six Flags fall
AQ
04:45pSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
03:26pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
02:03pSIX INVESTOR ALERT : April 13, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Cont..
BU
06:59aSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Investor Presentation February 2020
PU
06:24aSIX FLAGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:09aSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Ot..
AQ
06:03aSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings
BU
02/19MOORE KUEHN, PLLC : Encourages Investors of PRU, BOX, and SIX to Contact Law Fir..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 465 M
EBIT 2020 399 M
Net income 2020 179 M
Debt 2020 2 205 M
Yield 2020 9,21%
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,34x
EV / Sales2021 3,23x
Capitalization 2 695 M
Chart SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 40,45  $
Last Close Price 31,89  $
Spread / Highest target 97,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Spanos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Roedel Non-Executive Chairman
Marshall Barber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Austin Chief Information Officer & SVP-Information System
Usman Nabi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-29.31%3 214
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-6.54%41 384
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO., LTD--.--%7 865
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.-2.65%3 079
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.11.57%2 843
ROUND ONE CORPORATION-11.90%821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group