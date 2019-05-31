SUPERGIRL: Sky Flyer Takes Off at Six Flags St. Louis

Six
Flags St. Louis, The Coaster Capital of Missouri, in partnership
with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC, announces the debut
of the all-new SUPERGIRL: Sky Flyer. This massive, whirling wheel
raises riders nearly 7 stories into the air, and then launches them into
an adrenaline-charged, high-speed spin…round and round…higher and
higher. Thrill-seeking fans spin and tilt, with feet dangling from the
open-air ski-lift style seats of this unique, new attraction.
SUPERGIRL: Sky Flyer has taken off at Six Flags St. Louis, sending guests spinning upside down in open air seats some 7 stories high. (Photo: Business Wire)
“The new SUPERGIRL: Sky Flyer leads the way for the 2019 season with
breathtaking, high-energy thrills,” said Park President Phil Liggett.
“Every year our guests, Members and Season Pass Holders count on us to
bring new and innovative experiences and we’re excited to have another
winner for them to enjoy.”
SUPERGIRL: Sky Flyer highlights:
-
Guests fly in open air capsules with feet dangling free;
-
Aero-dynamic, super-sized wheel first begins to spin horizontally,
then a giant arm lifts and tilts the wheel to a vertical position as
the high-speed rotations continue; and
-
24 riders will repeatedly soar to a maximum spinning height of 67 feet
in the air.
SUPERGIRL: Sky Flyer is open to fliers 48” and up. For more
information visit www.sixflags.com/stlouis/newfor2019.
Six Flags 2019 Memberships and Season Passes are currently on sale.
Members can now enjoy priority park entry, preferred parking and
tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise
purchases all season long. Gold Plus, Platinum, Diamond and Diamond
Elite levels are available featuring all the perks of a Season Pass plus
other benefits including admission to all Six Flags branded theme parks
and waterparks, skip the line passes, unlimited soft drinks and much
more! For more information, visit the Membership Sales Center or go
online to sixflags.com/stlouis and sign up.
About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional
theme park company with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the
United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has
entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed
rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more
information, visit www.sixflags.com.
About Warner Bros. Consumer Products
Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment
Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands
and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners
with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys,
fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and
properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and
Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment
business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World
of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global
licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional
partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading
licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.
About DC Entertainment
DC, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder
Woman, the Flash), DC Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD, is the creative
division charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and
WarnerMedia. DC works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to
unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not
limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, and
interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels
and magazines each year, DC is one of the largest English-language
publishers of comics in the world.
JUSTICE LEAGUE, SUPERGIRL, SUPERMAN and all related characters and
elements © & ™ DC Comics. (s19)
