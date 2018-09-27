Six Flags Entertainment : 30-Hour Coffin Challenge Expands to All Six Flags Parks

Six Flags Unleashes Biggest and Scariest Fright Fest Ever

Six Flags Entertainment Company (NYSE:SIX) — the world’s largest regional theme park company, leads the way in cutting-edge thrills and terrifying chills this Halloween season. The company’s signature fall event — Fright Fest® is taking the fear factor to the extreme with a 30-Hour Coffin Challenge. More than 25,000 people have already registered for the chance to spend 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags St. Louis. To accommodate the overwhelming demand of would-be coffin dwellers across the nation, Six Flags is expanding the challenge to every Six Flags park in North America. All participants who last the full 30 hours will receive a cash prize of $300, 2019 Gold Season Passes, and Express Haunted House Passes.

Six Flags Expands 30-Hour Coffin Challenge to All Parks During Fright Fest.

“No one does Halloween like Six Flags and this year is the biggest and scariest ever. We have added more zombies, more ghouls and more haunted mazes to make this the most talked about Halloween event in the industry,” said Chief Marketing Officer Brett Petit. “And this year, the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge has taken the country by storm…everybody wants in.”

Coffin dwellers may bring a friend along for company during regular operating hours, but once the parks close, no friends allowed…only the freakishly scary cast of Fright Fest zombies. Participants who step outside the coffins for any reason, with the exception of designated bathroom breaks, will be disqualified.

Coffin Dweller Requirements:

Must be 18 or older and have a valid photo ID;

Cannot have medical conditions that would make lying in a coffin for 30 hours a risk to health or well-being;

Must sign a waiver at check-in;

Must be able to lie completely flat and dead still; and

Must provide own pillow and sleeping bag or blankets.

Six Flags will provide:

Deluxe, slightly used coffins;

All meals in bed…aka, coffin;

One, six-minute bathroom break every hour;

Phone charging stations for posting panic-filled moments on social media; and

Random, terrifying visits by the Fright Fest Freaks.

Participating Six Flags parks:

Six Flags St. Louis

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Six Flags America

Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Escape

Six Flags Darien Lake

Six Flags New England

Frontier City

Six Flags Mexico

La Ronde

For more information, on the Six Flags 30-Hour Coffin Challenge, visit www.sixflags.com.

