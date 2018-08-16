Log in
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP (SIX)
Six Flags Entertainment : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/16/2018

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.78 per share of common stock payable to shareholders of record as of August 30, 2018. The dividend will be payable September 10, 2018.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.4 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 494 M
EBIT 2018 459 M
Net income 2018 234 M
Debt 2018 1 971 M
Yield 2018 4,55%
P/E ratio 2018 24,20
P/E ratio 2019 21,45
EV / Sales 2018 5,10x
EV / Sales 2019 4,83x
Capitalization 5 645 M
Technical analysis trends SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 73,5 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James W. P. Reid-Anderson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Centola Vice President-International Operations
Marshall Barber Chief Financial Officer
David Austin Chief Information Officer
Usman Nabi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP0.62%5 645
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.16.12%39 455
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO., LTD--.--%7 511
SONGCHENG PERFORMANCE DEVELOPMENT CO LTD--.--%5 495
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.-17.50%2 989
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC88.28%2 229
