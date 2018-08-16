Six Flags Entertainment : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) announced today that its
board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.78 per share
of common stock payable to shareholders of record as of August 30, 2018.
The dividend will be payable September 10, 2018.
About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional
theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North
America, with $1.4 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United
States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained
millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling
waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.
