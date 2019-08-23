Log in
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP

(SIX)
Six Flags Entertainment : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/23/2019

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.82 per share of common stock payable to shareholders of record as of September 5, 2019. The dividend will be payable September 16, 2019.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 539 M
EBIT 2019 475 M
Net income 2019 237 M
Debt 2019 2 126 M
Yield 2019 5,65%
P/E ratio 2019 21,0x
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,58x
EV / Sales2020 4,43x
Capitalization 4 923 M
Chart SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Six Flags Entertainment Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 59,92  $
Last Close Price 58,36  $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James W. P. Reid-Anderson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Centola Vice President-International Operations
Marshall Barber Chief Financial Officer
David Austin Chief Information Officer
Usman Nabi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP4.91%4 923
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.40.97%47 122
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO., LTD--.--%8 048
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.15.54%3 093
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC40.29%2 420
ROUND ONE CORPORATION55.37%1 476
