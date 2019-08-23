Six Flags Entertainment : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.82 per share of common stock payable to shareholders of record as of September 5, 2019. The dividend will be payable September 16, 2019.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005005/en/