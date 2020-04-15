Six Flags Entertainment : Announces Upsize and Price of New Five Year Bonds

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today announced that its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Six Flags Theme Parks Inc. (“SFTP”) has upsized and priced $725 million of newly issued 7.00% senior secured notes at an offering price of 100 percent of the principal amount thereof, an upsize of $60 million over the amount previously announced. Six Flags anticipates that the closing of the offering will take place on or about April 22, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds from this offering will be used to repay indebtedness and the remaining amount for general corporate matters and working capital purposes, including expenses relating to the transaction.

The Notes

The notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by the company, Six Flags Operations Inc., and the wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries of SFTP that guarantee or will guarantee the Term Loan and Six Flags’ senior secured revolving credit facility. The notes and the related guarantees will be secured by a first priority security interest in substantially all of the assets of SFTP and the guarantors.

The newly issued senior secured notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and will not be offered or sold in the U.S. or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. The offering of the notes will be made only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained in this release, other than historical information, consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements.

