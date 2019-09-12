Six Flags Entertainment : Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid…Six Flags' Viral 30-Hour Coffin Challenge Is BAAAACK

Fright Fest Challenge is Creepier and Scarier in 2019

Six Flags Entertainment Company (NYSE:SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company, is preparing to unleash its freakiest and scariest Fright Fest® ever. The viral event that took the nation by storm last year, the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge, is back with a vengeance with more prize money on the line and more reasons to fear. Thousands of would-be coffin dwellers across North America are already clamoring for the chance to spend what will feel like eternity inside dark, creepy, customized coffins. The last and final body to rise after the full 30 hours will receive a cash prize of $600, 2020 Gold Season Passes, Express Haunt Passes…and they may even get to keep the coffin.

“Six Flags’ Fright Fest is famous for shocking, no-holds barred, all-out terrifying Halloween experiences, and this year we are pushing the fear factor on what has become the most anticipated event in the country,” said Six Flags Chief Marketing Officer Brett Petit. “We expect tens of thousands of entries for the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge 2.0—and for the chosen ones, we plan to scare the living daylights out of them.”

When the sun goes down, all hell breaks loose during Fright Fest and there is nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. Armies of bloodthirsty zombies descend upon the midways, desperately searching for prey among the living. Fog-filled mazes transform park walkways into endless, winding miles of sinister sights and sounds. Scarier-than-life theming and innovative special effects combine to create movie-like haunted attractions brimming with the stuff of nightmares. Fright Fest is so scary it is definitely NOT recommended for children 13 and under after 6 p.m.

This year, Coffin Challenge participants will have to endure a spine-chilling list of grave-worthy elimination challenges, each one more difficult and menacing than the next. In order to stay in the competition, participants may find themselves sharing a coffin with scaly, slithering reptiles, munching on giant cockroaches or competing in the Newlydead Game.

Coffin Dweller Requirements:

Must sign a deadly-serious waiver at check-in;

Must be 18 or older and have a valid photo ID;

Cannot have medical conditions that would make lying in a coffin for 30 hours a risk to health or well-being;

Must be able to lie completely flat and dead still; and

Must provide own pillow and sleeping bag, body bag, straightjacket or blankets.

Six Flags will provide:

Handmade, slightly used coffins selected by a cadre of undertakers;

Coffin-side food and drinks;

One bathroom break every three hours—no exceptions;

Phone charging for posting last will and testaments and tales from the grave;

Periodic, coffin-side visits by the Fright Fest freaks who come out at night; and

Gut-wrenching tests and sinister elimination challenges to weed out contestants and ultimately crown the 2019 Coffin Challenge Champion.

Participating Six Flags parks:

Six Flags America

Six Flags Darien Lake

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Frontier City

Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great Escape

La Ronde

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Mexico

Six Flags New England

Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags St. Louis

For more information on the Six Flags 30-Hour Coffin Challenge, visit www.sixflags.com.

