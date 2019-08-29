Six Flags Entertainment : Catwoman Whip Whirls into Six Flags St. Louis

Unique Dual Spinning Attraction Catapults Guests into Thrilling Chaos in 2020

Six Flags St. Louis, The Coaster Capital of Missouri, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC, announces the addition of Catwoman Whip to the park’s thrill lineup in 2020. The adventure begins as the ride’s giant arm launches guests 16-stories into the air, spinning round in a giant vertical circle while the unique open-air pods are simultaneously flipping them head-over-heels. As riders soar upward, the circular rotation continues for a thrilling, one-of-a-kind experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005228/en/

Catwoman Whip catapults into Six Flags St. Louis in 2020. The ride's giant arm will whip riders 'round and 'round, 164-ft in the air and up to 52 mph, while the open-air seats they are riding in flip upside down. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The new Catwoman Whip brings yet another innovative and exhilarating attraction to Six Flags St. Louis in 2020,” said Park President Phil Liggett. “This new ride is the first in the park’s history to combine height, speed and dual motion to deliver the kind of adrenaline-charged rush our guests, Members and Season Pass Holders have come to expect and that only Six Flags can deliver.”

Catwoman Whip facts:

Sixteen guests, eight on each end, are seated four across and back to back, in open-air pods with feet dangling;

The giant arm catapults guests up 164-feet in the air and then plummets back down toward the ground only to complete the rotation again and again, and;

As the massive arm whips around at up to 52 mph, the pods flip upside down with each rotation.

For more information about Catwoman Whip and next season at Six Flags St. Louis, visit www.sixflags.com/stlouis/newfor2020.

Six Flags St. Louis is also announcing the start of 2020 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year — two 2020 Season Passes for $99 with a free upgrade to a Gold Season Pass.

During the Flash Sale, guests who sign up for a Membership receive three free months and one free Golden Ticket valid for a friend’s free admission to visit almost any day this fall. Launched last year, the Six Flags Membership program offers guests a wide range of valuable benefits such as preferred parking every visit, unlimited soft drinks, 50% off almost all food and merchandise in the park, and exclusive perks that are only available to Members. Members who sign up for Six Flags Membership Rewards, the company’s new loyalty program exclusive to Members, earn points for almost everything they do at the park. Points can be redeemed for free food, merchandise, and special experiences.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com

Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/sixflags

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflagsstlouis

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

Home to iconic and globally recognized Super Heroes Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world and a creative unit of WarnerMedia, publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year. Founded in 1934 with the launch of Detective Comics, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia properties.

DC, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, the Flash), DC Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia. DC works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world.

BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. (s19)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005228/en/