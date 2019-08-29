Six Flags Entertainment : First-of-Its-Kind Water Coaster and Extended Year-Round Operation Announced for Six Flags Over Texas for 2020

Theme Park to Debut Innovative New Water Coaster and Hurricane Harbor Announces Three Pulse-Pounding New Slides

Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC, announces the next generation in water coaster thrill rides and the first-of-its-kind in North America—Aquaman: Power Wave. The park’s 15th coaster will launch riders backwards and forwards, straight up colossal 148 feet twin track towers and then send them plunging straight down, screaming across more than 700 feet of track before hurtling at 63 miles per hour towards the ultimate massive splash down.

“Six Flags leads the industry in thrill ride innovation; it is part of our DNA, and we are taking thrills to the next level with the opening of Aquaman: Power Wave. We are excited to theme our latest unique and memorable ride around the iconic DC Super Hero,” said Park President Steve Martindale. “When the weather heats up in Texas, guests will swarm to this attraction for a water thrill ride experience like no other in the country.”

Aquaman: Power Wave’s highlights include:

First water coaster of its kind in North America;

Top speed of 63 miles per hour;

Launch-style water coaster will suspend riders in a 90° angle before hurtling them across the more than 700 feet of track; and

This is the park’s 15th coaster.

In addition to the exciting, new Aquaman: Power Wave, the park is also announcing year-round operation on weekends, holidays and special dates in January and February.

“With our vast collection of thrills for all ages, coupled with the region’s mild temperatures, expanding to a year-round operating schedule will give our Members and Season Pass Holders even greater value for their money,” said Mr. Martindale.

Also on tap for the 2020 season Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the largest waterpark in North Texas, will open an all-new slide complex called, Banzai Pipeline. Guests will have the choice of three slides with multiple twists, turns and drops down a four-story tower for a thrilling and refreshing ride.

Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor are also announcing the start of 2020 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year — savings up to 70% off on a 2020 Pass.

August 29 through September 2, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Combo Season Pass with every pass purchased. Gold Combo Season Passes include admission to Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor-Arlington, and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale, guests who sign up for a Membership receive three free months and one free Golden Ticket valid for a friend’s free admission to visit almost any day this fall. Launched last year, the Six Flags Membership program offers guests a wide range of valuable benefits such as preferred parking every visit, unlimited soft drinks, up to 50% off almost all food and merchandise in the park, and exclusive perks that are only available to Members. Members who sign up for Six Flags Membership Rewards, the company’s new loyalty program exclusive to Members, earn points for almost everything they do at the park. Points can be redeemed for free food, merchandise, and special experiences.

