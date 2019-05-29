Six Flags Entertainment : Futuristic Thrill Ride Now Open at Six Flags New England

Six
Flags New England, the Thrill Capital of New England, in partnership
with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC, today opened its
newest thrill ride—CYBORG Hyper Drive. This hi-tech attraction,
inspired by the iconic DC Super Hero Cyborg, will enthrall thrill
seekers with a dynamic ride experience, futuristic lighting and sound
effects.
Six Flags New England opened its newest thrill ride—CYBORG Hyper Drive. This hi-tech attraction will enthrall thrill seekers with a dynamic ride experience, futuristic lighting and sound effects. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Innovation is part of the Six Flags DNA and CYBORG Hyper Drive
reinforces our commitment to delivering the latest and greatest in
thrills and entertainment,” said Park President Pete Carmichael. “Our
DC-branded attractions are extremely popular with our guests and we are
excited to add another cutting-edge attraction bearing Cyborg’s name to
our already epic lineup.”
CYBORG Hyper Drive is an extreme, new dark ride experience and
the first dark ride to premiere at the Thrill Capital of New England
since 1999. CYBORG Hyper Drive invites guests to S.T.A.R. Labs to
help Cyborg test a new technological device. As the story unfolds, the
evil, sentient cybernetic system called GRID hacks into the mainframe
and takes control of the entire lab. Riders find themselves caught up in
the battle, spinning and whirling mercilessly through the air, while
Cyborg wrestles to regain control of the enormous machine. This
thrilling, new attraction offers 360 degrees of pure, heart-pounding
adrenaline.
Ride highlights include:
-
Riders become part of the action as volunteers in a top secret
S.T.A.R. Labs experiment
-
24 riders sitting in an outward facing position;
-
Quick acceleration reaching intense velocity while guests whirl
through countless rotations of spinning insanity;
-
A DC Super Hero storyline featuring Cyborg’s battle with an evil DC
Super-Villain; and
-
Immersive state-of-the-art digital, lighting, and hologram effects.
For Photos, Logos and B-roll of CYBORG Hyper
Drive visit: https://bit.ly/2Mas5pz
For more information about CYBORG Hyper Drive at Six Flags New
England, visit https://www.sixflags.com/newengland/attractions/newfor2019.
About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional
theme park company with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the
United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has
entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed
rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more
information, visit www.sixflags.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005261/en/