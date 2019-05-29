Log in
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP

(SIX)
Six Flags Entertainment : Futuristic Thrill Ride Now Open at Six Flags New England

05/29/2019

CYBORG™ Hyper Drive Launches Riders to a New Dimension of Thrills

Six Flags New England, the Thrill Capital of New England, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC, today opened its newest thrill ride—CYBORG Hyper Drive. This hi-tech attraction, inspired by the iconic DC Super Hero Cyborg, will enthrall thrill seekers with a dynamic ride experience, futuristic lighting and sound effects.

“Innovation is part of the Six Flags DNA and CYBORG Hyper Drive reinforces our commitment to delivering the latest and greatest in thrills and entertainment,” said Park President Pete Carmichael. “Our DC-branded attractions are extremely popular with our guests and we are excited to add another cutting-edge attraction bearing Cyborg’s name to our already epic lineup.”

CYBORG Hyper Drive is an extreme, new dark ride experience and the first dark ride to premiere at the Thrill Capital of New England since 1999. CYBORG Hyper Drive invites guests to S.T.A.R. Labs to help Cyborg test a new technological device. As the story unfolds, the evil, sentient cybernetic system called GRID hacks into the mainframe and takes control of the entire lab. Riders find themselves caught up in the battle, spinning and whirling mercilessly through the air, while Cyborg wrestles to regain control of the enormous machine. This thrilling, new attraction offers 360 degrees of pure, heart-pounding adrenaline.

Ride highlights include:

  • Riders become part of the action as volunteers in a top secret S.T.A.R. Labs experiment
  • 24 riders sitting in an outward facing position;
  • Quick acceleration reaching intense velocity while guests whirl through countless rotations of spinning insanity;
  • A DC Super Hero storyline featuring Cyborg’s battle with an evil DC Super-Villain; and
  • Immersive state-of-the-art digital, lighting, and hologram effects.

For more information about CYBORG Hyper Drive at Six Flags New England, visit https://www.sixflags.com/newengland/attractions/newfor2019.

Six Flags 2019 Memberships and Season Passes are currently on sale. Members can now enjoy priority park entry, preferred parking, and tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise purchases all season long. Gold Plus, Platinum, Diamond and Diamond Elite levels are available featuring all the perks of a Season Pass plus other benefits including admission to all Six Flags branded theme and waterparks, skip the line passes, unlimited soft drinks and much more! For more information, visit the Membership Sales Center or go online to sixflags.com/newengland and sign up.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/sf_newengland

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflagsne

Follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/SFNewEngland

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

DC, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, the Flash), DC Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia. DC works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world.

JUSTICE LEAGUE and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. (s19)


© Business Wire 2019
