Six Flags Entertainment : Introduces New Guest Reservation System to Ensure Proper Social Distancing

Process Designed to Help Manage Park Capacity

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company, and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today announced the launch of an innovative, new guest reservation system. The user-friendly process will allow parks to manage daily attendance levels and avoid overcrowding in accordance with Centers for Disease Control recommendations on social distancing.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority and in the current environment, we certainly want to take extra precautions to create a safe experience for everyone,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos. “We are excited about reopening our parks and getting back to the business of fun; however, we want to do so in the safest possible manner. By having guests pre-register before they visit, we can plan ahead with proper staffing and sanitization measures, including ensuring that guests and team members maintain safe social distancing throughout the day.”

Every guest with a single-day ticket, group ticket, Membership, or Season Pass will be required to make a reservation for a specific visit date at sixflags.com/reserve. The process will take about 5-7 minutes, during which guests will complete the following steps:

Enter their online order number, ticket number, or Membership/Season Pass number;

Select the date they want to visit, and the approximate time they wish to enter the park;

Watch a brief video that describes new social distancing and sanitization procedures;

Acknowledge their understanding of the company’s health policy; and

Order pre-paid parking, if they do not already have a pass.

If all reservations for a particular date are taken, guests will have the option to join a waitlist and Six Flags will contact them automatically if additional inventory is released or a guest cancels. Guests will be contacted electronically (either by email, text, or both) the day before their scheduled visit to confirm their intent to visit and to remind them of the company’s health policy. Guests may cancel their reservation without penalty any time before 8:00 a.m. (local time) on the day of their scheduled visit. Diamond and Diamond Elite Members will automatically be added to the priority waitlist, and all Members and Season Pass Holders will receive booking priority over single-day ticket buyers.

Guests are required to utilize the reservation system in order to visit any Six Flags park; those without advance reservations will not be allowed to enter. The process is quick, simple, and will ensure a safer and exciting experience for guests of all ages.

The new guest reservation process is currently not enabled. The system will be activated to accept reservations when specific park reopening dates are confirmed. To learn more about Six Flags’ reservation system and detailed FAQ’s, visit sixflags.com/reserve.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter @SixFlags

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflags

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005240/en/