Six Flags Entertainment : New Spiraling Mega-Slide Coming to Six Flags White Water in 2020

Thrilling Water Attraction Features Multiple Giant Pinwheel Discs

Six Flags White Water—the Southeast’s Largest Water Park—today announced Python Plunge, a striking five-story water slide with multiple swirling discs and adrenaline-pumping drops, will debut in 2020. The massive water slide features two-person rafts that race along a 500-foot course and careen around giant saucer-shaped turns before sending guests plunging into the pool below.

Python Plunge will be the first of its kind in the region, featuring 500 feet of partially enclosed tubes, multiple swirling discs, and adrenaline-pumping drops. (Courtesy: Six Flags White Water)

“Six Flags White Water is consistently named one of the best water parks in the country,” said Park Director Greg Fuller. “Python Plunge is the-first-of-its kind in the region and will be the perfect addition to our impressive lineup of innovative water attractions, solidifying White Water’s reputation as the premier destination in the Southeast for summertime thrills.”

Python Plunge will be a bright, multi-colored and partially enclosed water slide featuring:

Riders snaking around the edge of multiple steep angled bowls, accelerating into drop-and-dive sensations;

More than 500 feet of slithering thrills with an incredible 50-foot plummeting drop along the way; and

Custom-designed two-person inline rafts creating maximum curving speed through the gravity-defying coiled slide.

The all-new Python Plunge will open in spring 2020, along with a new retail shop and revamped food locations throughout the park. For more information about this attraction and the 2020 season at Six Flags White Water, visit www.sixflags.com/whitewater/newfor2020.

Six Flags White Water is also announcing the start of 2020 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year—savings up to 70% off of a 2020 Pass.

August 29 through September 2, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Combo Season Pass with every pass purchased. Gold Combo Season Passes include admission to Six Flags White Water, Six Flags Over Georgia and Hurricane Harbor, plus any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale, guests who sign up for a Membership receive three free months and one free Golden Ticket valid for a friend’s free admission to visit almost any day this fall. Launched last year, the Six Flags Membership program offers guests a wide range of valuable benefits such as preferred parking every visit, unlimited soft drinks, 50% off almost all food and merchandise in the park, and exclusive perks that are only available to Members. Members who sign up for Six Flags Membership Rewards, the company’s new loyalty program exclusive to Members, earn points for almost everything they do at the park. Points can be redeemed for free food, merchandise, and special experiences.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

