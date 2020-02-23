Log in
Six Flags Entertainment : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – SIX

02/23/2020 | 11:01am EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) between April 25, 2018 and January 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important April 13, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Six Flags investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Six Flags class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1777.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the delays of park develop in China with Riverside were not "short-term" and were material in the context of long-term opportunity; (2) Riverside was in severe financial distress and did not have the resources to complete its projects timely with Six Flags; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 13, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1777.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 475 M
EBIT 2020 347 M
Net income 2020 146 M
Debt 2020 2 101 M
Yield 2020 3,06%
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,30x
EV / Sales2021 3,30x
Capitalization 2 762 M
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 38,18  $
Last Close Price 32,63  $
Spread / Highest target 93,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Spanos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Roedel Non-Executive Chairman
Marshall Barber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Austin Chief Information Officer & SVP-Information System
Kurt Matthew Cellar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-27.67%2 762
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-0.33%39 615
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO., LTD--.--%7 901
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.-3.70%2 990
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.9.49%2 733
ROUND ONE CORPORATION1.93%810
