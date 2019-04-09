Log in
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP

(SIX)
Six Flags Entertainment : Sets Date to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings

04/09/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced it will release first quarter financial results after the stock market closes on Tuesday April 23, 2019. An investor conference call will follow beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, Wednesday, April 24. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-855-889-1976 in the United States or +1-937-641-0558 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.


© Business Wire 2019
