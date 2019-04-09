Six Flags Entertainment : Sets Date to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced it will
release first quarter financial results after the stock market closes on
Tuesday April 23, 2019. An investor conference call will follow
beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, Wednesday, April 24. The call can
be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com,
or by dialing 1-855-889-1976 in the United States or +1-937-641-0558
outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.
