Six Flags Entertainment : Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results before the stock market opens on Thursday, February 14, 2019, followed by an investor conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-855-889-1976 in the United States or +1-937-641-0558 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

