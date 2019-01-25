Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Six Flags Entertainment Corp    SIX

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP (SIX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Six Flags Entertainment : Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 10:43am EST

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results before the stock market opens on Thursday, February 14, 2019, followed by an investor conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-855-889-1976 in the United States or +1-937-641-0558 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CO
10:43aSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 201..
BU
01/24SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Hurricane Harbor Announces Largest Expansion in Park H..
BU
2018SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
2018SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Dividend Increases for Eighth Consecutive Year at Six ..
BU
2018SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : The Biggest and Brightest Holiday Event of the Year Op..
BU
2018SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Saudi Arabia still moving ahead with three major devel..
RE
2018SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
2018Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia
RE
2018SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 478 M
EBIT 2018 433 M
Net income 2018 224 M
Debt 2018 1 963 M
Yield 2018 5,23%
P/E ratio 2018 23,30
P/E ratio 2019 21,32
EV / Sales 2018 4,77x
EV / Sales 2019 4,49x
Capitalization 5 087 M
Chart SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Six Flags Entertainment Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 63,5 $
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James W. P. Reid-Anderson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Centola Vice President-International Operations
Marshall Barber Chief Financial Officer
David Austin Chief Information Officer
Usman Nabi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP8.32%5 087
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.1.39%36 339
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO., LTD--.--%7 475
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.17.32%3 132
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC16.66%2 262
ROUND ONE CORPORATION5.56%974
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.