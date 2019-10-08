Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Six Flags Entertainment Corporation    SIX

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

(SIX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Six Flags Entertainment : Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 04:41pm EDT

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced it will release third quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. An investor conference call will follow beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-855-889-1976 in the United States or +1-937-641-0558 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CO
04:41pSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
09/12SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid…Six Flags' Viral 30-H..
BU
09/04SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/29SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : New Water Slide and New Name, Hurricane Harbor Coming ..
BU
08/29SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : New Spinning Roller Coaster Sidewinder Safari, Slither..
BU
08/29SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Tallest Ride of Its Kind to Debut at Six Flags Fiesta ..
BU
08/29SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : New Water Slide and New Name, Hurricane Harbor Coming ..
BU
08/29SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : World's Tallest Water Coaster to Debut at Six Flags Gr..
BU
08/29SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Jersey Devil Coaster Will Shatter Three World Records ..
BU
08/29SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : DMV's Tallest, Fastest Pendulum Ride Coming to Six Fla..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 539 M
EBIT 2019 475 M
Net income 2019 237 M
Debt 2019 2 131 M
Yield 2019 6,74%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,07x
EV / Sales2020 3,94x
Capitalization 4 128 M
Chart SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 59,92  $
Last Close Price 48,93  $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James W. P. Reid-Anderson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marshall Barber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Austin Chief Information Officer & SVP-Information System
Usman Nabi Independent Director
Kurt Matthew Cellar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-12.04%4 128
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.53.76%50 882
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO., LTD--.--%8 066
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.23.36%3 249
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.19.42%2 060
ROUND ONE CORPORATION42.56%1 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group