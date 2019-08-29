Six Flags Entertainment : Tallest Ride of Its Kind to Debut at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in 2020

New Daredevil Dive Flying Machines Feature Intense Aerial Maneuvers and High-Flying Thrills

Next summer Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the Thrill Capital of South Texas, will debut Daredevil Dive Flying Machines, the World’s Tallest Ride of Its Kind. Guests will experience the thrills and sensations of weightlessness through aerial banks, loops and dives, all while seated in a retro four-seater steampunk flying machine. Sharply turning right side up and upside down, riders will break from formation and maneuver into aerobatic dogfights during the barnstorming journey, as they soar nearly five stories above Crackaxle Canyon.

“Year after year…season after season; Six Flags continues to deliver the most innovative rides and attractions on the planet,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert. “On Daredevil Dive, guests will simulate the breathtaking aerobatic maneuvers of an expert stunt pilot as they swoop and spin through numerous barrel rolls and exhilarating loops and dives. This is one of our most inventive attractions and the perfect new addition to our phenomenal lineup of thrills for all ages.”

Daredevil Dive features:

Six four-seater steampunk flying machines;

Barnstorming aerial aerobics at a height of nearly five stories;

Breathtaking aerial loops, banks and dives;

Weightlessness while sharply turning right side up and upside down;

A spectacular, soaring view of Crackaxle Canyon; and

A dramatically themed steampunk soundtrack.

Also on tap for early in 2020, the colorful Mardi Gras Festival, featuring authentic parade floats artfully created by world-renowned New Orleans float designers, Kern Studios. Adding to the party atmosphere, Mardi Gras-themed food, merchandise and décor will be on display throughout the park during this festive timeframe. Six Flags Fiesta Texas is open every weekend year-round.

For more information about Daredevil Dive and the 2020 season at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, visit https://www.sixflags.com/fiestatexas/newfor2020.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is also announcing the start of 2020 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year—savings up to 70% off of a 2020 Pass.

August 29 through September 2, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Combo Season Pass with every pass purchased. Gold Combo Season Passes include admission to Six Flags Fiesta Texas, White Water Bay, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale, guests who sign up for a Membership receive three free months and one free Golden Ticket valid for a friend’s free admission to visit almost any day this fall. Launched last year, the Six Flags Membership program offers guests a wide range of valuable benefits such as preferred parking every visit, unlimited soft drinks, 50% off almost all food and merchandise in the park, and exclusive perks that are only available to Members. Members who sign up for Six Flags Membership Rewards, the company’s new loyalty program exclusive to Members, earn points for almost everything they do at the park. Points can be redeemed for free food, merchandise, and special experiences.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

