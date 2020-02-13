Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Six Flags Entertainment Corporation    SIX

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

(SIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Six Flags Entertainment : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation on Behalf of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Investors (SIX)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 03:00pm EST

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Six Flags” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SIX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 14, 2019, Six Flags disclosed a $15 million revenue adjustment for fourth quarter 2018 due to delays in expected opening dates of some parks in China. In the press release, the Company stated that “[t]his resulted in a 38 percent decline in sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations revenue compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $9.00, or over 14%, to close at $54.87 per share on February 14, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on October 23, 2019, Six Flags postponed park openings in China and stated that “it’s unrealistic to think it’s going to be exactly as we’ve outlined.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.35, or over 12%, to close at $44.88 per share on October 23, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on January 10, 2020, Six Flags announced that parks in China continued to encounter challenges and that the Company expected a $1 million revenue adjustment related to certain agreements.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.80, or nearly 18%, to close at $35.96 per share on January 10, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Six Flags securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CO
03:00pSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigati..
BU
01:16pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
09:32aROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action..
BU
07:42a(SIX) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Announces Shareholder Class Action Against Six Flag..
PR
02/06Six Flags to Become First Family of Parks to Earn Certified Autism Center Des..
NE
02/06SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : to Become First Family of Parks to Earn Certified Auti..
BU
01/31SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Chang..
AQ
01/31SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Announces H Partners' Representative to Join Board
BU
01/22SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 201..
BU
01/17SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 487 M
EBIT 2019 437 M
Net income 2019 204 M
Debt 2019 2 169 M
Yield 2019 8,45%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,67x
EV / Sales2020 3,68x
Capitalization 3 294 M
Chart SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 41,55  $
Last Close Price 38,97  $
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Spanos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Roedel Non-Executive Chairman
Marshall Barber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Austin Chief Information Officer & SVP-Information System
Usman Nabi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-13.61%3 294
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-1.22%43 570
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO., LTD--.--%7 695
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.-1.88%3 065
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.13.81%2 841
ROUND ONE CORPORATION1.13%927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group