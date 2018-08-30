Six Flags Entertainment : World’s First Racing Launch Coaster, West Coast Racers, Debuting at Six Flags Magic Mountain in 2019

Six
Flags Magic Mountain, today announced the latest addition to its
unparalleled coaster dynasty — West Coast Racers, the world’s
first racing launch coaster — slated to open in 2019. Unlike traditional
coasters, this one-of-a-kind racing coaster will feature two
side-by-side tracks with four individual high-speed launches. The race
covers two complete laps, multiple airtime hills, extreme high-banked
turns and exhilarating over/under near misses. A highlight of the ride
is an immersive real time “pit stop” designed and produced by world
famous West Coast Customs that will provide riders with a racing
experience unlike any other.
“Six Flags leads the industry in thrill ride innovation; it is part of
our DNA, and we are taking thrills to the next level with the new West
Coast Racers,” said Park President, Neal Thurman. “Six Flags Magic
Mountain is the undisputed ‘Thrill Capital of the World’ and with this
newest coaster, strengthens our position as the ‘Coaster Capital of the
World’ with a total of 20 roller coasters — more than any other theme
park on the planet.”
To begin their three-minute journey on the unique terrain-hugging track,
riders sitting two abreast are loaded onto sleek West Coast
Customs-designed coaster cars. Launching around the first lap, riders
will experience head-to-head racing with the other cars on the twin
track. The first of its kind “pit stop” experience, narrated by West
Coast Customs Founder and CEO, Ryan Friedlinghaus, occurs between the
two laps and provides riders an exclusive inside look into the West
Coast Customs shop.
“We are thrilled to partner with Six Flags Magic Mountain to create this
unprecedented new ride,” said Ryan Friedlinghaus, founder and CEO West
Coast Customs. "Throughout my career, I have always thought outside of
the box and I love being challenged to build things others can't. Talk
about the ultimate outside of the box challenge — a West Coast
Customs-style roller coaster!”
Ride features include:
-
A record-breaking four magnetic launches, including a side-by-side
first and second race launch;
-
Four total inversions, including three zero G rolls and a zero G stall;
-
14 track crossovers and a high-five (where riders can almost high-five
guests riding the opposing train), for a total of 30 train
interactions (15 per lap);
-
Side-by-side airtime hills and overbanked turns; and
-
Speeds up to 55 miles-per-hour as riders cross the finish line.
West Coast Racers will be located in a new LA centric
urban-themed area where guests will enjoy a high-energy street vibe.
Currently located in this area is the popular wooden coaster,
Apocalypse, and the Cyclone 500 Go Karts, which will undergo re-theming.
New dining, games and retail locations will be added to complete the
extensive area renovation.
For more information about West Coast Racers and next season at
Six Flags Magic Mountain, visit https://www.sixflags.com/magicmountain/newfor2019
Six Flags Magic Mountain is also announcing the start of 2019 Season
Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend
featuring the best deal of the year — savings up to 70% off on a 2019
Pass.
August 30 through September 3, guests will receive a free upgrade to a
Gold Season Pass with every Pass purchased. Gold Season Passes include
admission to Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor-Los Angeles, Wet
‘n’ Wild-Phoenix, and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free
parking and special admission offers for friends.
During the Flash Sale, guests can also join the Six Flags Membership
program for 50% off the full Season Membership price and receive three
free bonus months. Six Flags Membership includes all of the benefits of
Season Pass plus, includes over 50 additional benefits such as unlimited
soft drinks, preferred parking, walk-on passes for rides, and exclusive
waterpark seating. Members can also participate in Six Flags Membership
Rewards, a new loyalty program that allows guests to earn valuable
prizes just for riding rides, seeing shows, and having a great time at
the park.
About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional
theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North
America, with $1.4 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United
States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained
millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling
water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.
About West Coast Customs
Founded in 1993 by Ryan Friedlinghaus, West Coast Customs is
the premiere vehicle modification shop, internationally recognized for
its original designs, beyond your imagination concepts, impeccable
quality, cutting-edge technology and unparalleled craftsmanship.
Recognized as the game-changing car customization phenomenon that was MTV's
Pimp My Ride, West Coast Customs' pop culture status and
appeal has catapulted worldwide with state-of-the-art West Coast
Customs franchises negotiated for Dubai, Mexico, Germany,
Malaysia, Russia, China and Japan. The West Coast Customs flagship
60,000 square foot facility is headquartered in Burbank, California, and
features 12 leading-edge departments offering a range of extraordinary
custom services for projects of any size, scope or budget.
