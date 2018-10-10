Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Six Flags Entertainment Corp    SIX

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP (SIX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Six Flags Entertainment : to Manage Magic Waters Waterpark

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 12:52am CEST

Rockford Park District Board Approves Lease Agreement

The Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners has approved a lease agreement that allows Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to operate Magic Waters Waterpark starting in the spring of 2019. This lease agreement is expected to be signed in the near future, and allows the largest regional theme park company in the world to bring its unique and innovative brand to the Rockford market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006186/en/

Magic Waters Waterpark, a 43-acre waterpark located in Rockford, Illinois, has been owned and operated by the Rockford Park District since 1988. The park features a wide array of tube slides and body slides, an expansive children’s play area, a 1200 ft. lazy river and Tsunami Bay, Illinois’ largest wave pool.

“We are excited about the prospect of welcoming Magic Waters to the Six Flags family of parks,” said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi. “This is a fantastic property that complements our theme and waterpark in Gurnee and provides tremendous added value for our Season Passholders and Members. We look forward to sharing the thrill of Six Flags with guests of all ages in this important market.”

The lease agreement is expected to be finalized in the near future and commence in spring of 2019.

“The Rockford Park District has always had a strong culture of collaboration,” said Jay Sandine, Rockford Park District Executive Director. “Partnering with Six Flags means great things for our community and will enhance the experience for local families looking for affordable family fun. By having the Six Flags brand in this market, we expect a major increase in tourism, which will have significant economic impact for our community. Six Flags will continue to make capital investments in the waterpark, which frees up District resources to invest in our communities’ priorities such as parks, playgrounds, and youth.”

When the lease begins, Six Flags Gold Season Passes and Memberships will offer admission to Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Magic Waters and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.4 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter @SFGreat_America

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflagsgreatamerica

Follow us on Instagram @SFGreat_America

About Rockford Park District

The Rockford Park District was proudly citizen-created in 1909 and is the third largest park and recreation system in Illinois with 179 parks and facilities. The Rockford Park District improves the quality of life for citizens by providing a vibrant and relevant park system which increases property values, stimulates economic development, decreases juvenile crime, and improves our community’s health. A vibrant and relevant park system also protects the environment, employs hundreds of area teens, and brings our diverse community together in unity, through the common love of play. For more information, visit www.rockfordparkdistrict.org.

Follow us on Twitter @rpdfun

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/rockfordparkdistrict

Follow us on Instagram @rockfordparkdistrict


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CO
12:52aSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : to Manage Magic Waters Waterpark
BU
10/05SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : 30-Hour Coffin Challenge Expands to All Six Flags Park..
AQ
09/27SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : 30-Hour Coffin Challenge Expands to All Six Flags Park..
BU
08/30SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Thrilling New Pendulum Ride Inspired By DC Super-Villa..
BU
08/30SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : New Caribbean Cove Water Play Area Coming to Six Flags..
BU
08/30FREE-FLY COASTER, BATMAN™ : The Ride to Open at Six Flags Discovery Kingdo..
BU
08/30SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : New Timber Town Themed Kids’ Area Debuts at Fron..
BU
08/30SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : World’s Tallest Pendulum Ride to Open at Six Fla..
BU
08/30SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : The World’s Tallest, Fastest and Most Innovative..
BU
08/30SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : World’s Largest Loop Coaster to Debut at Six Fla..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18Oppenheimer confident on Six Flags Entertainment 
09/14CEDAR FAIR : An Undervalued, High-Yield Name 
09/0723.6% To 47.6% Gains Top 35 'Safer' Consumer Cyclical WallStars Per September.. 
09/06Theme park stocks take a ride higher 
08/22Six Flags -2% after M Science negative mention 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 495 M
EBIT 2018 458 M
Net income 2018 233 M
Debt 2018 1 971 M
Yield 2018 4,55%
P/E ratio 2018 24,30
P/E ratio 2019 21,41
EV / Sales 2018 5,08x
EV / Sales 2019 4,81x
Capitalization 5 619 M
Chart SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Six Flags Entertainment Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 73,5 $
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James W. P. Reid-Anderson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Centola Vice President-International Operations
Marshall Barber Chief Financial Officer
David Austin Chief Information Officer
Usman Nabi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP0.42%5 619
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.7.72%36 535
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO., LTD--.--%7 230
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.-15.74%3 091
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC111.13%2 516
ROUND ONE CORPORATION-28.90%1 189
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.