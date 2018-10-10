Six Flags Entertainment : to Manage Magic Waters Waterpark

Rockford Park District Board Approves Lease Agreement

The Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners has approved a lease agreement that allows Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to operate Magic Waters Waterpark starting in the spring of 2019. This lease agreement is expected to be signed in the near future, and allows the largest regional theme park company in the world to bring its unique and innovative brand to the Rockford market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006186/en/

Magic Waters Waterpark, a 43-acre waterpark located in Rockford, Illinois, has been owned and operated by the Rockford Park District since 1988. The park features a wide array of tube slides and body slides, an expansive children’s play area, a 1200 ft. lazy river and Tsunami Bay, Illinois’ largest wave pool.

“We are excited about the prospect of welcoming Magic Waters to the Six Flags family of parks,” said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi. “This is a fantastic property that complements our theme and waterpark in Gurnee and provides tremendous added value for our Season Passholders and Members. We look forward to sharing the thrill of Six Flags with guests of all ages in this important market.”

The lease agreement is expected to be finalized in the near future and commence in spring of 2019.

“The Rockford Park District has always had a strong culture of collaboration,” said Jay Sandine, Rockford Park District Executive Director. “Partnering with Six Flags means great things for our community and will enhance the experience for local families looking for affordable family fun. By having the Six Flags brand in this market, we expect a major increase in tourism, which will have significant economic impact for our community. Six Flags will continue to make capital investments in the waterpark, which frees up District resources to invest in our communities’ priorities such as parks, playgrounds, and youth.”

When the lease begins, Six Flags Gold Season Passes and Memberships will offer admission to Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Magic Waters and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.4 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter @SFGreat_America

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflagsgreatamerica

Follow us on Instagram @SFGreat_America

About Rockford Park District

The Rockford Park District was proudly citizen-created in 1909 and is the third largest park and recreation system in Illinois with 179 parks and facilities. The Rockford Park District improves the quality of life for citizens by providing a vibrant and relevant park system which increases property values, stimulates economic development, decreases juvenile crime, and improves our community’s health. A vibrant and relevant park system also protects the environment, employs hundreds of area teens, and brings our diverse community together in unity, through the common love of play. For more information, visit www.rockfordparkdistrict.org.

Follow us on Twitter @rpdfun

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/rockfordparkdistrict

Follow us on Instagram @rockfordparkdistrict

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006186/en/