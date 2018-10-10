Six Flags Entertainment : to Manage Magic Waters Waterpark

The Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners has approved a lease
agreement that allows Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to
operate Magic Waters Waterpark starting in the spring of 2019. This
lease agreement is expected to be signed in the near future, and allows
the largest regional theme park company in the world to bring its unique
and innovative brand to the Rockford market.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006186/en/
Magic Waters Waterpark, a 43-acre waterpark located in Rockford,
Illinois, has been owned and operated by the Rockford Park District
since 1988. The park features a wide array of tube slides and body
slides, an expansive children’s play area, a 1200 ft. lazy river and
Tsunami Bay, Illinois’ largest wave pool.
“We are excited about the prospect of welcoming Magic Waters to the Six
Flags family of parks,” said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank
Salemi. “This is a fantastic property that complements our theme and
waterpark in Gurnee and provides tremendous added value for our Season
Passholders and Members. We look forward to sharing the thrill of Six
Flags with guests of all ages in this important market.”
The lease agreement is expected to be finalized in the near future and
commence in spring of 2019.
“The Rockford Park District has always had a strong culture of
collaboration,” said Jay Sandine, Rockford Park District Executive
Director. “Partnering with Six Flags means great things for our
community and will enhance the experience for local families looking for
affordable family fun. By having the Six Flags brand in this market, we
expect a major increase in tourism, which will have significant economic
impact for our community. Six Flags will continue to make capital
investments in the waterpark, which frees up District resources to
invest in our communities’ priorities such as parks, playgrounds, and
youth.”
When the lease begins, Six Flags Gold Season Passes and Memberships will
offer admission to Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor,
Magic Waters and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking
and special admission offers for friends.
About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional
theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North
America, with $1.4 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United
States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained
millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling
water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.
About Rockford Park District
The Rockford Park District was proudly citizen-created in 1909 and is
the third largest park and recreation system in Illinois with 179 parks
and facilities. The Rockford Park District improves the quality of life
for citizens by providing a vibrant and relevant park system which
increases property values, stimulates economic development, decreases
juvenile crime, and improves our community’s health. A vibrant and
relevant park system also protects the environment, employs hundreds of
area teens, and brings our diverse community together in unity, through
the common love of play. For more information, visit www.rockfordparkdistrict.org.
