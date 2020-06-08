Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Six Flags Entertainment Corporation    SIX

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

(SIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Six Flags Entertainment : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company, today announced that it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference – June 10, 2020 at 9:20 am Central Time
  • Oppenheimer Annual Consumer Growth Conference – June 16, 2020 at 7:00 am Central Time

Live webcasts are available at investors.sixflags.com.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CO
05:24pSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
06/05Travel Stocks Rise as Job Additions Point to Recovery
DJ
06/02Coronavirus Hit on U.S. Economy May Linger Until 2029; Indian Cases Keep Surg..
DJ
06/02Coronavirus Hit on U.S. Economy May Linger Until 2029; Indian Cases Keep Surg..
DJ
06/02Coronavirus Hit on U.S. Economy May Linger Until 2029; Indian Cases Keep Surg..
DJ
06/02Coronavirus Hit on U.S. Economy May Linger Until 2029; Indian Cases Keep Surg..
DJ
05/27SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Thinking about buying stock in Delta Air Lines, Six Fl..
PR
05/26Lockdowns Loosen Further as NYSE Trading Floor Reopens -- 4th Update
DJ
05/26Travel, Hospitality Stocks Rise on Hopes for Reopening
DJ
05/26SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT :  Six Flags Announces Extensive New Safety Measures for..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 684 M - -
Net income 2020 -140 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 384 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,9x
Yield 2020 1,17%
Capitalization 2 134 M 2 134 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 450
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 20,88 $
Last Close Price 25,20 $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target -17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Spanos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Roedel Non-Executive Chairman
Marshall Barber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Austin Chief Information Officer & SVP-Information System
Kurt Matthew Cellar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-44.14%2 134
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.3.93%45 708
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-22.46%6 946
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.-33.23%2 099
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-39.26%1 506
ROUND ONE CORPORATION-8.03%749
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group