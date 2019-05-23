Six Flags Over Georgia : Unveils Tallest Swing Ride in the Southeast

Pandemonium Opens in Park’s New ScreamPunk Section

Six Flags Over Georgia — the Thrill Capital of the South— today announced the tallest swinging pendulum ride in the Southeast, Pandemonium, makes its world debut on May 24. Towering an incredible 15-stories tall—this exhilarating thrill ride reaches speeds up to 70 miles per hour, as it whips back and forth—higher and higher to give riders stunning views of the breathtaking Atlanta city skyline.

Pandemonium is the centerpiece of the new ScreamPunk-themed area at Six Flags Over Georgia, featuring revamped food locations and shopping experiences. ScreamPunk is a Six Flags twist on the popular Steampunk subgenre, combining science fantasy with 19th century industrial steam-powered machinery. (Photo: Six Flags Over Georgia)

“Six Flags is the industry leader in innovation and our goal is to reach new heights every year,” said Park President Dale Kaetzel. “Pandemonium is the perfect mix of mayhem and adrenaline in one action-packed ride, giving our Members and Season Pass Holders yet another exciting, new attraction to experience with family and friends.”

Pandemonium is an oversized pendulum ride that sends riders on a dizzying journey to extreme heights; delivering epic, high-flying thrills for guests of all ages.

Pandemonium highlights:

Riders soar through the air at speeds of 70 miles per hour;

The pendulum swings back and forth while rotating counterclockwise; and

As guests swing higher and higher, they experience a feeling of weightlessness while flying an exhilarating 147 feet in the air.

Pandemonium is the centerpiece of the park’s new ScreamPunk-themed area, featuring four exciting rides, four revamped food locations and the all-new Pandemonium Gift Shop.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

