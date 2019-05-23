Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Six Flags Entertainment Corp    SIX

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP

(SIX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Six Flags Over Georgia : Unveils Tallest Swing Ride in the Southeast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 01:46pm EDT

Pandemonium Opens in Park’s New ScreamPunk Section

Six Flags Over Georgia — the Thrill Capital of the South— today announced the tallest swinging pendulum ride in the Southeast, Pandemonium, makes its world debut on May 24. Towering an incredible 15-stories tall—this exhilarating thrill ride reaches speeds up to 70 miles per hour, as it whips back and forth—higher and higher to give riders stunning views of the breathtaking Atlanta city skyline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005670/en/

Pandemonium is the centerpiece of the new ScreamPunk-themed area at Six Flags Over Georgia, featurin ...

Pandemonium is the centerpiece of the new ScreamPunk-themed area at Six Flags Over Georgia, featuring revamped food locations and shopping experiences. ScreamPunk is a Six Flags twist on the popular Steampunk subgenre, combining science fantasy with 19th century industrial steam-powered machinery. (Photo: Six Flags Over Georgia)

Digital Media Kit with Hi-Res Animation, Images and More: https://sixflags.box.com/v/Pandemonium2019

“Six Flags is the industry leader in innovation and our goal is to reach new heights every year,” said Park President Dale Kaetzel. “Pandemonium is the perfect mix of mayhem and adrenaline in one action-packed ride, giving our Members and Season Pass Holders yet another exciting, new attraction to experience with family and friends.”

Pandemonium is an oversized pendulum ride that sends riders on a dizzying journey to extreme heights; delivering epic, high-flying thrills for guests of all ages.

Pandemonium highlights:

  • Riders soar through the air at speeds of 70 miles per hour;
  • The pendulum swings back and forth while rotating counterclockwise; and
  • As guests swing higher and higher, they experience a feeling of weightlessness while flying an exhilarating 147 feet in the air.

Pandemonium is the centerpiece of the park’s new ScreamPunk-themed area, featuring four exciting rides, four revamped food locations and the all-new Pandemonium Gift Shop.

Six Flags 2019 Memberships and Season Passes are currently on sale. Members can now enjoy priority park entry, preferred parking and tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise purchases all season long. Gold Plus, Platinum, Diamond and Diamond Elite levels are available featuring all the perks of a Season Pass plus other benefits including admission to all Six Flags branded theme and waterparks, skip the line passes, unlimited soft drinks and much more! For more information, visit the Membership Sales Center or www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia and sign up.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CO
01:46pSIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA : Unveils Tallest Swing Ride in the Southeast
BU
05/17FRONTIER CITY : Celebrates Grand Opening of Timber Town
BU
05/17SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : New York State's Tallest Thrill Ride Debuts at Six Fla..
BU
05/08SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/06SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Maryland's First Floorless Coaster Debuts at Six Flags..
BU
05/03SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
05/01SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/01SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Hosts 2nd Annual National Hiring Day
BU
04/24SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
04/23SIX FLAGS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 534 M
EBIT 2019 463 M
Net income 2019 241 M
Debt 2019 2 073 M
Yield 2019 6,33%
P/E ratio 2019 18,33
P/E ratio 2020 16,79
EV / Sales 2019 4,19x
EV / Sales 2020 4,04x
Capitalization 4 353 M
Chart SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Six Flags Entertainment Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 57,8 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James W. P. Reid-Anderson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Centola Vice President-International Operations
Marshall Barber Chief Financial Officer
David Austin Chief Information Officer
Usman Nabi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP-7.14%4 353
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.20.23%42 909
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO., LTD--.--%8 212
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.13.45%3 031
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC22.50%2 278
ROUND ONE CORPORATION56.40%1 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About