Six Flags to Serve Kraft Heinz Products in Multi-Year Marketing Partnership

By Dave Sebastian

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. has struck a multi-year marketing partnership with Kraft Heinz Co., through which the theme-park operator would serve products such as Heinz ketchup and Kraft cheese slices.

Six Flags on Tuesday said Kraft Heinz brands will be presenting sponsors of certain special events at Six Flags parks during the partnership, the duration of which wasn't specified.

The brands also would be featured in limited-time-only food items at certain dining locations, Six Flags said.

