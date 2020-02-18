Log in
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

(SIX)
  Report
News 


Six Flags to Serve Kraft Heinz Products in Multi-Year Marketing Partnership

02/18/2020 | 07:41am EST

By Dave Sebastian

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. has struck a multi-year marketing partnership with Kraft Heinz Co., through which the theme-park operator would serve products such as Heinz ketchup and Kraft cheese slices.

Six Flags on Tuesday said Kraft Heinz brands will be presenting sponsors of certain special events at Six Flags parks during the partnership, the duration of which wasn't specified.

The brands also would be featured in limited-time-only food items at certain dining locations, Six Flags said.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.11% 1.784 End-of-day quote.-12.85%
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION 0.10% 39.21 Delayed Quote.-13.08%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -3.20% 26.88 Delayed Quote.-16.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 487 M
EBIT 2019 437 M
Net income 2019 204 M
Debt 2019 2 169 M
Yield 2019 8,40%
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,69x
EV / Sales2020 3,70x
Capitalization 3 314 M
Chart SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 41,55  $
Last Close Price 39,21  $
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Spanos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Roedel Non-Executive Chairman
Marshall Barber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Austin Chief Information Officer & SVP-Information System
Usman Nabi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-13.08%3 314
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-5.89%41 556
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO., LTD--.--%7 966
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.-1.75%3 086
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.16.30%2 903
ROUND ONE CORPORATION-6.52%858
